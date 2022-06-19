“Anthony Davis is equal to Giannis Antetokounmpo!”: Darwin Ham believes that sustained loads and frequent injuries have engulfed the Lakers’ superstar’s brilliance

Anthony Davis is one of the most talented basketball players in the NBA, comparable even to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but what went wrong?

There are very few players who can reach the pantheon of NBA greats. Anthony Davis is one of them. However, his recent season and struggle with injuries have cast a huge shadow of doubt over that.

At one point, he was sought out to be the face of the league. Throughout his career, Davis has been hailed as a prodigious talent and up until recently, his only rival has been Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A lot of critics, players, and analysts will tell you that Giannis has far eclipsed Davis. But that is simply not true. Well, at least in terms of talent. The catastrophic failure of the Los Angeles Lakers last season can be chalked down to a myriad of reasons.

However, we cannot point fingers. Be that as it may, it would see the Lakers are now ready to breathe some fresh air courtesy of the new head coach, Darvin Ham. And if there is anyone who can draw parallels between the two superstars, it is Ham.

Also read: “Don’t just post my dunks, post my 3s from 4 different angles!”: When Giannis Antetokounmpo demanded NBA’s social media team to start the narrative surrounding his ‘deadly’ shooting

Darvin Ham on why Anthony Davis has fallen below Giannis Antetokounmpo in terms of player ranking video courtesy of the @dpshow: pic.twitter.com/uv8LbVB5Eg — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) June 16, 2022

Darvin Ham talks at length about how he can get the best out of Anthony Davis

Darvin Ham was the assistant coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and was one of the key figures that helped unlock that team’s true potential.

As someone who has been long coveted by LeBron James, it is easy to see why. In recent conversations with Darvin, you can tell he sees a side of the game that not a lot of coaches typically do.

And according to him, the gulf between Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo really isn’t that big. The way Ham speaks about his players should be reason enough for any Lakers fans to get excited. His understanding of what ails each player and in turn, the team feels absolute.

The former player has spent time with some of the world’s best and his insights and observations are astute. Ham talks about what he plans to do with Davis at the Dan Patrick Show.

Darvin says he saw and spoke to Anthony just a few days ago. Ham already sees how great he looks. To Ham, the key with Davis is availability. Darvin said, “when he’s healthy, he’s one of the top 5-7 players in the league”.

Fans chime in as Darvin Ham breaks down his gameplan for AD!

Coach Ham saw AD isoing on the elbows every damn game too & said nah not doing that again https://t.co/4asRCpzQ9U — Shervon Fakhimi (@ShervonFakhimi) June 17, 2022

According to Ham, he will try to lighten the load for AD. This means, no more 4th quarter shots in the first half or playing playoff-style basketball in the first month of the season.

Ham believes that everyone has to pitch in. He wishes to reduce the isolation plays and to cut down the wear and tear on Davis’ body. Total accountability is the goal.

What I like that he said is, ‘where you don’t have to take 4thQ shots in è 1st’ @AntDavis23 does this A LOT!! If we can create easy looks for him throughout è game that means he uses less energy therefore less likely to get injured 🤷🏾‍♂️ 💯 👌🏾 #dk1Luv https://t.co/KdEPHRcrZB — dbnnk (@OGdbnnk) June 17, 2022

Fans are starting to believe, and frankly the little glimmer of hope is good for the NBA and especially for a player of Davis’ caliber.

Also read: “Anthony Davis was paid $10K in college for his unibrow!”: Former Nike and Adidas executive claims payments were made to AD’s family back when he was playing in Kentucky