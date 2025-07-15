Rich Paul Clears The Air On Anthony Davis’ Detached Retina: “He’s Fine”

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during a time out in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Basketball has always been a very physical game, one that takes its toll on players via injuries. Anthony Davis suffered a few physical setbacks last year. A foot injury that sidelined him in January, essentially closing the chapter on his Lakers stint, an adductor injury in his Mavericks debut that sidelined him for a couple of months, and an apparent detached retina that he played through for almost all of last season.

News broke less than a week ago that AD had surgery to repair his eye in what sounded like one of the more gruesome procedures that players may have to undergo. Fortunately, it seems like the 10-time All-Star is doing just fine. That is, at least, according to his agent, Rich Paul.

The CEO of Klutch Sports Group addressed this topic during his recent interview with NBA Radio. Paul was asked about how Davis is holding up.

“He’s fine. This is offseason. He’s a warrior trying to fight through things,” said the 44-year-old agent, who also represents LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Ben Simmons.

“He’s a warrior trying to fight through things.” Rich Paul discusses the status of Anthony Davis following his eye surgery with @TheFrankIsola Hear all our interviews on the SiriusXM App: https://t.co/iiUuqRLHYL pic.twitter.com/okIKiz4IFc — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 14, 2025

AD fighting through things? Sounds like a story that has been told so many times. The Brow’s resilience is one of his best attributes, especially as a player. It was this type of grit that helped him become one of the best big men in the game today. Davis was instrumental in helping the Lakers win a ring in 2020. Why? Resiliency.

Paul is later questioned about whether the 32-year-old Maverick would wear a facemask next season to protect his eye, similar to Rip Hamilton.

“I don’t know. Maybe. I imagine I’d have to see how he feels. I haven’t really been next to him. Maybe to protect it I imagine that could be an option,” Paul answered. “It also depends on how comfortable you have to be to play. I don’t know. I have to talk to him and his guy that works on his body,” he added.

Hopefully, Davis comes back at full strength. The Mavericks on paper looked like a dangerous team last year, even after they dealt away Luka Doncic to the Lakers for AD. But Davis’s injury wasn’t the only thing that got in the way.

Superstar Kyrie Irving went down with an ACL tear during a game against the Sacramento Kings. The loss of Irving meant the Mavs were without two players for their core offense, and even considered shutting down Davis for the rest of the season.

Davis managed to battle back, and the Mavs made a final push during the Play-In tournament, but came up short. That said, if Irving miraculously comes back next season and the rest of the team stays healthy, Davis included, Dallas could be a sneaky, scary team to have to deal with in the West.