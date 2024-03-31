Reddit Fans React to LeBron James Being Just 59 Assists Away From a 40k-11k-11k Record

LeBron James is in a league of his own, as the the Lakers forward has managed to enter the 40/10/10 club by himself. He became the only player with more than 40,000 points, 10,000 assists, and 10,000 rebounds. The 39-year-old continues to impress as Reddit fans recently began speculating just how far the King could go.

A Reddit post detailing LeBron’s achievement titled “Forget 40k/10k/10k; LeBron is 59 assists away from 40k/11k/11k with eight games left in the season” was recently posted to the popular Reddit forum r/NBA. Posted by user ‘DarrowViBritannia’, the post detailed how James could set a new milestone in the NBA by being the first player to reach the 40/11/11 club.

As of today, James has already scored the necessary points and secured rebounds to have achieved the feat but is just 59 assists short of the record. He should be able to lock in the record during this regular season, as the 39-year-old is averaging 8.1 assists this season. With 8 games left to play, James should be able to hit the milestone, given he plays during all eight appearances.

James will face off against a mixed bag of opponents during the upcoming eight-game stretch. The 39-year-old should have the majority of his problems coming from top-ranked defensive teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. But he also got to pad his stats against more lax defensives, as teams such as ( the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzles) might prove advantageous to James.

LeBron James gets heavily praised on Twitter

LeBron James’s numbers are historic by any fan’s metrics. The absurdity of the stat line isn’t just in its sheer volume, but also in its diversity. He is the leading scorer in the league but is also a past first player (No. 4 in assists all-time). Also, James has managed to grab over 11,135 rebounds throughout his 21-year career, almost cracking the top 30 in rebounds as well.

These jaw-dropping facts about James blew away NBA Reddit, as fans flocked to the post to chip in on the public discourse. Reacting to the possibility of James making the 40k/11k/11k squad, one Reddit user wrote,

“Lebron’s highlight reel will be longer than a Scorcese movie”.

Reacting to the above comment, another Reddit user hilariously replied,

“Fella literally can have an entire trilogy dedicated to his career.”

Another Reddit user added to the discussion by hilariously pointing out that James might actually catch Chris Paul in the All-time assists list if he played for another decade or two. Commenting on the thread, the user wrote,

” Lebron gonna play till he’s 50, he can beat cp3 ”

The King hasn’t provided a fixed timeline for his retirement just yet, as the 39-year-old is still capable of leading an NBA squad, even at this juncture of his career. But LBJ isn’t in his prime by any metric, as the veteran forward has played the second most minutes in NBA history, behind only Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. With all the wear and tear that he has gone through, it’s only reasonable to assume that the 6’9 forward will only be playing a few more seasons in the league.