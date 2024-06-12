Richard Jefferson Backs Aaron Gordon’s Sketchy Date Story With His Own About NBA Players Being Robbed

2016 NBA champion Richard Jefferson just took his socials to share a few untold stories about the NBA. During this time, the former high-flying dunker decided to give his reaction to Nuggets star, Aaron Gordon’s awkward date story. Eventually, the former Cavalier delivered a story of his own, one that will likely terrify all professional athletes.

Approximately six months ago, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon appeared on his teammate Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast, Curious Mike. While talking to MPJ, Gordon revealed how his blind date’s last Google search was of his net worth. He said,

“I went on a date with this girl one time, might have been like Chicago. I got to the spot like, we were just sitting at the bar, waiting for our table. She opened up her phone. The last thing she had on her phone was ‘Aaron Gordon’s net worth’.

Using Gordon’s story as an example, Richard Jefferson revealed the unenviable life of players off the court. To do this, RJ brought up a story about a female club promoter who was the go-to contact for NBA players who were looking to party in her city.

However, a couple of years later two men and women who attended these parties reported being robbed of all their jewelry when they woke up in the morning.

“Everyone’s going to parties, everyone’s having a good time. Two girls and two guys, they go back, they wake up, and all their jewelry is gone.”

Jefferson then addressed Aaron Gordon’s reaction and how it was justifiable for him to be freaked out at the moment. But what RJ wanted to highlight was his shock when he found out such things are still taking place to this day.

It has been nearly 6 years since Richard Jefferson retired from the league. So, for players to be forced to deal with similar problems to this day is truly appalling.

Jalen Williams has experienced it too

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jalen Williams has dealt with a somewhat similar issue, despite having spent only a year in the NBA thus far. Fortunately, the young rookie had a crafty way of dealing with such situations.

“I try to stay out of the mix as far as girls during the season. I’ve seen stuff…Girls be hanging out in hallways and hotel rooms. They’ll know your schedule, and then there are those random DMs.” [per Fadeaway World]

Empathizing with players who often succumb to the allure, Williams was untethered by outside distractions. He went on to have a solid season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and was also bestowed with the NBA All-Rookie First Team honors for his efforts.