“Richard Jefferson Hates Hali”: NBA Fans Call Out Broadcaster For Seemingly Biased Comments On Tyrese Haliburton’s ‘Triple Single’

Tyrese Haliburton didn’t quite have a star showing in Game 2 of the Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It took him a while to get going, and by the time he found his rhythm, the Pacers were too far behind for a comeback to be realistic. Add to that the controversy surrounding subtle shots taken at him throughout the game, and Haliburton will likely want to forget June 8, 2025, altogether.

In the first half, the Pacers guard had just one field goal, and that’s when it looked like OKC would level the series 1-1. He scored 14 points in the second half and threw six dimes. But did it help? Nope.

Throughout the game, commentator Richard Jefferson kept poking fun at Haliburton, saying things like “He’s putting up tour dates” and “he has a triple single”. Fans watching, however, did not appreciate this.

Accounts on X came out to point out that Jefferson was simply spewing hate. Bricks Center, a parody account popular among the NBA community, went as far as stating that “Richard Jefferson hates Hali.”

Richard Jefferson HATES Hali Game 1: “he’s putting up tour dates

Game 2: “he has a triple single” pic.twitter.com/bO2GktOLzg — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) June 9, 2025

Another user agreed, commenting “Generational Hate” under the video, which featured the compilation of this so-called biased commentary.

Generational hate — HeatHound (@PureHeatles) June 9, 2025

There were also a couple of them who wanted Jefferson to be fired for his calls. “Terrible for the game,” they said. Calm down, we say to them.

The same man they’re calling for the head of also defended Haliburton during the game. Anonymous sources within the league voted him the most overrated player in the NBA—a label he’s been determined to disprove on the court. While Haliburton is by no means overrated, Jefferson believes those anonymous critics should have the courage to come forward and admit they were wrong.

“If you want to talk about Tyrese Haliburton in that moment, then say it with your chest. Don’t give me a hidden player that wants to say something,” Jefferson said during the broadcast.

Richard Jefferson: “I’ve never liked anonymous sources in any situation. If you want to hide… if you want to talk about Tyrese Haliburton in that moment, then say it with your chest. Don’t give me a hidden player that wants to say something.” ️ #NBA #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/8931yEmXWK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 9, 2025

So why did the 44-year-old make those ‘snarky’ remarks against the Pacers star? Simply put, Haliburton was bad tonight.

If he truly is that guy, he needs to deliver night in, night out—especially in games like these. But from the start, he struggled offensively. His poor shooting and inability to get shots off added pressure on the rest of the Pacers, who were also off their game. Haliburton failed to inspire confidence and only added to Indiana’s burdens as they lost 123-107.

It was his game-winning shot that sealed the Pacers’ first victory three days ago. But for Indiana to have a real shot at the title, Haliburton must be consistent—something many, including former OKC Thunder player Kendrick Perkins, doubt.

“We’re talking about one of the best defensive teams in NBA history,” Perkins said of the Thunder. “Tyrese Haliburton is not known for elite scoring.”

Can Tyrese prove Perkins and his critics wrong? We’ll have to wait for Game 3 on June 11 to find out.