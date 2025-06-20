“Worst Feeling In The World”: Brendan Haywood Admits To Never Partying Before Facing Off Against Shaquille O’Neal

Few players in the NBA commanded as much respect as a prime Shaquille O’Neal. The Diesel backing you down kept opposing defenders up at night because it usually ended with a tomahawk slam. There’s a reason the big man is a four-time NBA Champion for two different franchises.

One man who understands the pain that Shaq literally causes on the floor was retired NBA veteran Brendan Haywood. The former Dallas Maverick spoke about his days playing against O’Neal during a recent interview with Dan Patrick.

Patrick, who isn’t afraid to dance around tough questions, wondered what went through Haywood’s mind when a lob came into Shaq and he was getting ready to post someone up.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world guarding prime Shaq,” responded Haywood. The 2011 champ not only disliked the Diesel assignment but admitted that he never got to party in LA or Miami because he had to worry about O’Neal the next day.

“When I first got into the league, Shaq was in LA and then Miami. I never had fun in those cities because I never went out,” he said, which got a laugh out of Patrick. “Guys would be like, ‘Yo we going out tonight. See y’all, I got a little something to deal with tomorrow.'”

This isn’t the first time Haywood has spoken about the nightmares the Shaq Fu Master has given him. During an older interview, he recalled actual physical damage that his body sustained playing against the Hall of Fame center.

“He hit me in my sternum one time, I couldn’t laugh for a week. It hurts to laugh, all them jokes were no longer funny,” he stated.

And how could they be funny? The monster was called the Diesel for a reason, because he would truck right through you. Boston Celtics Shaq might have been a joke, but Orlando Magic, LA Laker, and Miami Heat Shaq were an absolute menace.

Richard Jefferson had a similar sentiment regarding guarding O’Neal

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to verbalize how difficult a player Shaquille O’Neal was to guard. But if anyone did come close to describing the assignment, it was Richard Jefferson.

“There was no f***ing guarding him,” said RJ during a podcast years ago. “In 02, you were not f***ing with Shaq bro.” Jefferson was specifically referencing a conversation he had with Draymond Green, who claimed he would have been able to lock down the Diesel by utilizing the pick & roll.

Jefferson’s answer to Dray wasn’t just a friendly retort; it was accurate. “You had to have 2 or 3 bigs just for f***ing fouls,” added Jefferson, who was explaining how entire team rosters were changed just to be able to have the manpower for Shaq.

“Physically, he was the most dominant player we’ve ever seen, and maybe will ever see,” said RJ, ending his rant. It’s hard to disagree. Shaq was one of one. Only a man that dangerous on a basketball court could get away with making Kazaam.