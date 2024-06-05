Richard Jefferson Passes Verdict Amidst Draymond Green’s 2017 Warriors vs Rasheed Wallace’s 2004 Pistons Debate

Draymond Green and Rasheed Wallace have given basketball fans a new topic to quarrel over. As the two go back and forth on social media, the entire NBA world is split between their picks – 2004 Detroit Pistons and 2017 Golden State Warriors – in a hypothetical matchup. However, while this debate was speculated to rage on for quite some time longer, Richard Jefferson might’ve just put an end to everything.

While the basketball world seems to be confused, Richard Jefferson is clear on what the outcome would be between the 2004 Pistons and the 2017 Warriors. Taking to Instagram, he didn’t mince his words as he backed Draymond Green. RJ simply stated that Stephen Curry and Co. would win a best-of-seven-games series 4-1.

“I played against BOTH during their playoff runs. Warriors win in a gentlemen’s sweep. [4-1]”

Richard Jefferson’s opinions should hold more value than anyone else’s for the sole reason that he played against both these specific teams.

During the 2004 postseason, Jefferson was part of the New Jersey Nets. And during his then-team’s playoff series against the Pistons, the Nets suffered a 3-4 series loss in the second round.

As for the other team in question, RJ faced the Warriors during his final postseason ever. Unfortunately for him, he was on the losing end yet again, as the Cavaliers were embarrassed 4-1.

Jefferson did not explain his answer. However, Draymond Green’s justification on X [Formerly Twitter] seems to be quite accurate – the Pistons did not have any superstars that could carry their offense. The Golden State star only put further salt in Wallace’s wound from there, emphasizing just how easily he believed the Warriors would win.

However, to his credit, Dray didn’t take long to relent. He gave Rasheed and his Detroit Pistons their flowers, even saying that he appreciated the NBA championship they won.

“Sheed we would’ve smacked yall. Yall was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big a** forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet. That one ring was great though big bro. We all appreciated it!”

Sheed we would’ve smacked yall. Yall was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big ass forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet. That one ring was great though big bro. We all appreciated it! https://t.co/vcICDzfibr — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 2, 2024

The Pistons housed arguably the two best defenders in the NBA at the time, Rasheed, and Ben Wallace. So, most offenses in NBA history would likely struggle massively against this team.

However, the 2017 Warriors are often regarded as the best offensive unit in NBA history. Even if Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were to be contained from going on scoring outbursts, a prime Klay Thompson would be waiting in the wings, licking his lips at the chance of dropping 40+ points.

The 2017 Warriors [115.6 offensive rating, per StatMuse] were significantly better than that of the 2004 Pistons (102 ORTG). On the other end of the floor, Detroit had a defensive rating of 95.4, just a bit better than Steve Kerr’s boys’ 104 DRTG [per Statmuse]. So, it is undeniable that both teams in question here are beyond elite.

That said, this likely wouldn’t be a close contest. After all, the 2017 Golden State Warriors are widely known as arguably the most talented NBA team of all time. While the 2004 Detroit Pistons certainly wouldn’t roll over, especially given how cohesive they were as a unit, it is hard to look past Draymond Green’s side of the argument.

If only there were a time machine that would allow these two teams to battle it out against each other. Until then, however, the NBA community will never know the answer, and this debate will likely carry on for a long, long time.