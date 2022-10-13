“Riding My Boat Helped Me Through My Darkest Days”: Klay Thompson Has Found a Very Therapeutic Way to Get to Practice

Nowadays, good mental health is an important aspect for any athlete. For Klay Thompson, his therapy comes from driving his boat.

There are times when the hectic schedule of being an NBA superstar can affect one deeply. This could be both physical or mental in nature.

More often than not, being sidelined with a long-term injury is the cause of such physical, as well as mental burdens. As was the case with Warriors superstar Klay Thompson.

Thompson had some of his toughest times over the past two years, having to deal with the adversities of getting injured twice. However, he had his trusty boat to help him get through it.

Klay Thompson used to drive his boat in order to get through some of his darkest days

The two seasons prior to the very successful 2021-2022 NBA season were extremely difficult for Klay Thompson. The superstar guard had a horrid time dealing with multiple injuries.

However, he worked his way through those dark times with the help of family, friends, and his boat.

How does Klay Thompson get to practice? The open seas. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/URu7mVXm7K — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 13, 2022

Yes, Klay has found out that driving his boat in and around the Bay Area has been quite therapeutic. It even serves as a great way to get to work.

At the end of the day, mental health is important for anyone, regardless of whether you’re an athlete or not. It’s good to see that Klay had found something that has worked out so well.

Klay Thompson will be a key figure if the Warriors hope to retain their title

The Warriors are heading into the 2022-2023 NBA season as the reigning and defending champions. If they are to retain their championship status, they will need everyone, especially Klay Thompson.

The Splash Bro will be a key figure for the Warriors, both as a scorer and as a veteran presence in the locker room. One thing is for certain, Klay will want to run it back.

