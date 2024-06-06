Rip Hamilton Backs Former Teammate Rasheed Wallace’s Take On Their Pistons Beating The 2017 Warriors

Former NBA All-Star and NBA champion Rasheed Wallace had an illustrious career and was one of the underdog teams to have won a title in the NBA Finals. Recently, Wallace made a bold statement claiming the ‘04 Detroit Pistons squad would have no problems taking care of the 2017 Golden State Warriors team, which is now being backed by his former teammate, Richard Hamilton.

Advertisement

A part of the 2004 Detroit Pistons team that defeated the Shaquille O’Neal & Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers squad, Richard ‘Rip’ Hamilton went on to agree with Wallace’s take while also giving his two cents as to how or why.

“I do agree with Rasheed. I do not think that they would have stayed on the court with us. Do I think it would’ve been a blowout? No. Do I think it would’ve been a sweep? Probably not. But do I think we would’ve probably won the series in six and seven? Absolutely.”

“Because we could’ve matched up with them and I do believe that they couldn’t have matched up with us. We played in an era where we exploited mismatches. Our bigs can guard wings. Rasheed Wallace and Ben Wallace, we switched everything a lot of times. So, it’s no way that I believe that that team would’ve beat us, especially in a seven-game series.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Sports (@cbssports)

Richard Hamilton didn’t claim that they would’ve swept the Warriors squad or would’ve blown the team out but was confident that the Pistons would’ve been able to take the series in Game 6 or 7. One of the main reasons Rip Hamilton brought up was the versatility of his team on the defensive end of the floor. Rip mentioned how their big men would’ve had no problems covering the Warriors’ guards on defense.

Granted that Ben Wallace was a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, the benefit of the doubt could be given to Big Ben. However, Rasheed Wallace’s presence on the defensive end of the floor was something Draymond Green had a lot to talk about, including Richard Hamilton as well.

Draymond Green comes to defend the Golden State Warriors legacy

Rasheed Wallace’s recent comments on the Underdog Podcast regarding the Golden State Warriors 2017 team led Draymond Green to respond to the Detroit Pistons legends on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sheed we would’ve smacked yall. Yall was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big ass forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet. That one ring was great though big bro. We all appreciated it!”

Sheed we would’ve smacked yall. Yall was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big ass forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet. That one ring was great though big bro. We all appreciated it! https://t.co/vcICDzfibr — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 2, 2024

That wasn’t all from Green as he went on to talk a bit more about this matchup with the Pistons on one of the recent episodes of The Draymond Green Show. Draymond went on to pinpoint Rasheed Wallace and Richard Hamilton as the two weak links on defense.

“You’re getting put in every action. Sheed can’t move his feet. Sheed plays in Air Force Ones, high tops. We’re gonna torture Sheed.”

Though Green showed love to all the players from the Detroit Pistons championship squad, including Rasheed Wallace and Chauncey Billups, the All-Star forward respectfully stated that the Warriors would come out on top, no matter what.