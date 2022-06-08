“Roger Federer is the Michael Jordan of tennis”: When Nick Kyrgios explained why he drew comparisons between the tennis legend and the NBA GOAT

A few months ago, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios stated that Swiss legend Roger Federer was the Michael Jordan of tennis.

Michael Jordan and Roger Federer are two of the greatest icons the world of sports has been blessed with. Both are considered to be the GOAT for their respective sports, both have a ridiculously long list of achievements, and both of them changed how the game was played.

Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards over 3 stints in the league during a 15-year-long career. During these 1,072 career games, “His Airness” racked up quite the resume – 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, won 10 scoring titles, 5 MVPs, 6 titles, and 6 Finals MVPs.

On the other hand, Federer started playing pro tennis during his teen years and has been one of the most accomplished players in the history of the sport. The Swiss legend has 20 Grand Slam titles (#2 on the all-time list), 28 ATP Masters 1000 titles, 24 ATP Tour 500 titles, and has been ranked the world number 1 was a total of 310 weeks.

It is more than fair to compare the two legend’s greatness, and that is exactly what Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios did back in November of 2021.

Why Nick Kyrgios called Roger Federer the “Michael Jordan of tennis”

Several tennis stars have called Roger Federer the “Michael Jordan of tennis”. Matteo Berrettini had said it, and even Kyrgios on the “No Boundaries” podcast. Nick, who is also a huge fan of the NBA, said:

“To me, Federer is the Michael Jordan of tennis. What he accomplished for the sport, with the fans, with the kids… Of the three, I think it is Federer that the kids admire the most. Overall, he is the one who has changed the sport the most.”

“And it’s his retirement that will hurt tennis the most. For sponsors, etc. Without Federer, there is no Djokovic or Nadal. They were chasing him.”

“The GOAT? Today I say Federer. The most influential player to ever play is Federer. His game is copied.”

