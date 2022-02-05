“You never really understand how smooth, relaxed, and fundamentally sound Roger Federer can make it look”: When Michael Jordan was left in awe of the tennis megastar’s game at the 2014 US Open

Back in 2014, Roger Federer left Michael Jordan entertained as the Swiss defeated Marinko Matosevic in the first round of the US Open.

Michael Jordan and Roger Federer are two of the greatest icons the world of sports has been blessed with. Both are considered to be the GOAT for their respective sports, both have a ridiculously long list of achievements, and both of them changed how the game was played.

The two athletes are big fans of each other’s games. Back in 2014, Michael Jordan decided to catch the Swiss tennis phenom play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the first round of The US Open.

During the Federer-Matosevic clash, a reporter asked His Airness his opinions on Roger among several other questions.

Q: What have you enjoyed about this first set from Roger?

MJ: “I think he looks so smooth. You know, I’ve seen him on TV. I’ve seen a lot of tennis on TV but you never really understand how smooth and how relaxed and how fundamentally sound that he can make this game, he’ll make it look.”

Michael Jordan talks about him and Roger Federer being able to achieve success at the age of 33

The reporter went on to ask an interesting question regarding the performance of a superstar as they get older.

Q: Now Michael, Roger’s 33. He’s looking to win his 18th major. When you were 33, you were making a comeback and you won 3 NBA titles. What does it take as you get older to stay at that level?

MJ: “Focus. You know that I think that one of the things we talked about a little bit last night, we compared notes is that his focus and he knows that there are lot of players, a lot of athletic players out there and at the end of the day you have to be very focused and you got to work on your game, you don’t take shortcuts, you do every little thing that makes the difference between you and the next guy. And at 33 you realise it even greater because your athleticism is going and you have to be a lot smarter, you have to be a little bit more fundamentally.”

Jordan then went on to disclose how his tennis game was “horrible”. The 6-time NBA champ said:

“My tennis is horrible. Tennis is so much like basketball in terms of the activity and cutting and moving. A little bit of jumping. I haven’t played much at all. But I’m still a fan though.”

