“Michael Jordan was 6-0, Rafael Nadal is 14-0; Kings of the Finals”: Twitter draws comparisons between the two icons as the Tennis GOAT remains undefeated at the Roland Garros Finals

Rafael Nadal defeats Norway’s Casper Ruud in straight sets at Roland Garros to win his 22nd Grand Slam, 14th at the French Open.

The King of Clay strikes again. Rafael Nadal routed Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets to win the French Open. With his 14th win at Roland Garros, Spain’s Raging Bull improves his career Grand Slam tally to 22.

14-0 in French Open finals 🏆 Rafael Nadal defines DOMINANT once again 😤 pic.twitter.com/MIlWP2tib8 — ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2022

Despite arriving in Paris with several injuries concerns, Rafa managed to put on a historic run defeating #9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, #1 Novak Djokovic, #3 Alexander Zverev, and finally thrashing #8 Ruud to become only the third man in history to overcome 4 top-10 seeded players in the same Grand Slam.

Also Read: NBA Twitter lauds the Spanish superstar for clinching his historic 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open

Nadal continues to dominate at 36 years of age, winning his 4th title of the year (the others – Melbourne, Australian Open, Mexican Open). And with 36 ATP Masters 1000, 23 ATP Tour 500 titles, 10 ATP Tour 250 titles, and an Olympic gold medal, among a long list of other achievements, it is more than fair to call Rafael Nadal the best tennis player ever.

As Rafael Nadal goes 14-0 at Roland Garros Finals, Twitter draws comparisons with Michael Jordan

As Rafa maintains his undefeated record in the French Open finals, Twitter compares the tennis legend to Michael Jordan for his flawless record in the NBA Finals.

Watching Rafael Nadal is like

Watching Michael Jordan… — Courtney G Stephen (@TheCStephen) June 5, 2022

MJ’s 6-0 is impressive?! So, how incredible is Rafa’s 14-0? — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) June 5, 2022

The greatest achievement in sports played globally, the measuring stick against which all past, current, and future accomplishments should be measured are not Michael Jordan’s 6💍💍or Pelé’s 3🌎🏆🏆. It’s Rafael Nadal’s 14 Roland Garros🏆🏆. Incomparable, mind-numbing record. — Alex Bancila (@TheAlexBancila) June 5, 2022

NBA legend Michael Jordan has an incredible resume, headlining with his impeccable 6-0 record in the finals. The Bulls leader averaged 33.6 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.8 steals in the NBA Finals.

14-0 in the French Open finals, Rafa has never needed to play the 5th set in any of those bouts.

Also Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t get enough of the Bulls legend for his stellar performance in ‘98 NBA Finals

Great players rise to great occasions. Without a doubt, sporting icons like MJ and Rafa are cut from the same cloth.