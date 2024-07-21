Roland Lazenby Reveals Kobe Bryant’s Father Joe Bryant Wanted His Son to Become a Writer

Renowned sportswriter Roland Lazenby recently made an appearance on WURD Radio and in a segment of the show, talked about Joe Bryant, the late father of the late, great Kobe Bryant. Having written a book on Kobe, Lazenby has a lot of untold stories about the late Mamba and his family. During the interaction, he unveiled that Joe, despite being a former NBA star himself, wanted his son to continue with his interest in writing instead of trying to be a basketball player.

Advertisement

Lazenby said that Joe meant a lot to the Philadelphia community as he was a representative of the city in the NBA. Labeling him a legend for the Philadelphia 76ers, he unveiled that Joe didn’t want his son to take up basketball as a career option. Even though he didn’t provide Joe’s reasoning behind this, Lazenby said that the former NBA star wanted Kobe to pursue a career in writing as he had an interest in it, and he was good for his age.

The author of SHOWBOAT said, “He [Joe] was saying, to Kobe, why do you want to be a sweaty basketball player? Because Kobe was a writer… He said, you’ve got all this writing ability.” At first, it was a surprise for Joe that Kobe wanted to become a basketball player considering the talent and interest he had in writing. However, since he loved his son and was willing to support him on any path, he went along with Kobe’s decision.

The renowned writer said that the Bryant family was a deeply rooted part of the Philly community, and they meant a lot to the people there. After finishing a Hall of Fame career, when Kobe went on to showcase his impressive talent in the world of art and creativity, it reminded Lazenby of Joe Bryant’s early expectations from his son.

Kobe Bryant hit the ground in the creative field

During a conversation with Complex News in 2017, Kobe said, “Fast forward 20 years from now: If basketball is the best thing I’ve done in my life, then I’ve failed. It’s a very simple mission, very simple quest, very simple goal. These next 20 years need to be better than the previous 20. It’s as simple as that and that is what drives me.” The Black Mamba, known for speaking dreams into existence, was on track to make the next 20 years of his life better than the one he had in the NBA.

Kobe wrote several books after he retired from the game, including ‘Legacy and the Queen’, ‘The Mamba Mentality: How I Play’, ‘The Wizenard Series: Training Camp’. He also wrote and narrated an animated short film titled ‘Dear Basketball’ which was released in 2017 and the Mamba won an Oscar for the same. His love for art, especially writing started at a very young age as he was a huge Harry Potter nerd.