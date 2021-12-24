“Rome wasn’t built in a day, don’t worry Lakers fans”: Dwight Howard is confident about the purple and gold team winning when it matters the most

Dwight Howard advises Lakers fans to exercise patience in light of the team’s substandard performances this season.

The LA Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss against the San Antonio Spurs 138-110. Dwight Howard returned to the lineup for the last game under the Staples Center name, with the arena changing its name to Crypto.com on Christmas day.

Unfortunately, Thursday night’s performance added to the dismay of Lakers fans who were already upset with the name change of their arena. The Lakers dropped below +500 despite LeBron James having a great night. James had 36-points, 9-rebounds, and 6-assists on 57.7% shooting from the field.

The four-time champion was visibly frustrated with the team’s lackluster performance. The return of Howard didn’t provide any relief to the Lakers, who are still without five of its players. Earlies this week, the Lakers announced Anthony Davis would be out for at least four weeks with an MCL sprain.

Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Spurs, Howard addressed the doubts regarding the Lakers making the playoffs.

Dwight Howard is confident the Lakers will be ready for the postseason.

The 2021-22 season marked Howard’s third return to the purple and gold franchise. The former Slam Dunk Contest champion was part of the Lakers’ bubble championship in 2020. Thus his addition to the team would give them depth on the defensive end of schemes.

Coming off the bench, Howard is averaging a mere 15.3 MPG. Nonetheless, the eight-time All-Star is confident that the Lakers will make the cut, and it is only a matter of time. In a TMZ Sports clip, Howard, was quoted saying the following.

“You know, right now, the season it’s early. Everybody is playing at a high level right now, and we expected that. So you know, with that being said, we are going to be ready by the time the playoffs come. That’s when we start dominating. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

The former Magic player spoke about how the team was different from when he was there last time.

“This is a brand new team than it was in 2020. All of us are really trying to learn how to play together and get our games going. It’s not about how you start. It’s how you finish.”

Howard added,

“Don’t worry Lakers fans when it’s time to dominate the Lakers are gonna be there”

With the loss against the Spurs, there are doubts about the Lakers even making it to the play-in tournament. The idea of having a seasoned group of veterans hasn’t worked out so far.