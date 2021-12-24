“The only players stopping Nikola Jokic are his injured teammates!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 2021 MVP puts up an incredible 29/21/5 performance in a disappointing loss vs Hornets

In the Denver Nuggets’ 115-107 loss against the Charlotte Hornets, Nikola Jokic was phenomenal stuffing the stat sheet with 29 points, 21 rebounds, and 5 assists.

After winning the MVP honors last year, Nikola Jokic picked up this campaign, right where he left off the previous winning. In the absence of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Serbian superstar has been sensational, in the midst of the most efficient season in NBA history.

On Thursday night, the Hornets dueled against the Nuggets. Despite leading for a majority of the game, the Nuggets blew a 19-point lead. It was an abysmal performance by Michael Malone’s boys, who not only had more turnovers than LaMelo Ball and co. but also had a worse shooting outing from the field as well as the free-throw line.

Breaking his 12-game double-double streak last game, Nikola was the only Nuggets player with a positive +/-. The 2021 MVP followed his subpar 13-point, 7-rebounds outing with a huge 29 points, 21 rebounds, and 5 assists performance.

Nikola Jokic had 29/21/5. His team blew a 19-point lead. He was the only positive +/- on the Nuggets tonight. pic.twitter.com/LM8Qj9SdHb — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 24, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Nikola Jokic puts up an incredible performance against the Hornets

As soon as Jokic’s stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. While some appreciated the big man’s greatness, there were a few to point out his poor shooting outing.

show his horrendous efficiency — txbii ⛄️ (@TorontoDame) December 24, 2021

Show his 38% FG%, 16% 3P%, 50% FT%, and 6 turnovers. — Giannis SZN 🦌✈️ (@Giannis34SZN) December 24, 2021

I don’t care how bad the efficiency was tonight. If ANYONE says Jokic had a bad night while putting up 29/21/5 I will fight them. I would take 29/21/5 any night. He needs a team. https://t.co/MzoxkKFvVb — Bryce T🪐🔭 (@_bryce_t18) December 24, 2021

MVP — Noah #flyhigh88🕊 (@Kingfacu7) December 24, 2021

I honestly think he’ll go down as a top 5 center … if he wins a ring fasho https://t.co/ddBFSt1xMQ — COOLKID (@Coolout_free) December 24, 2021

Nikola has truly been playing on a different level altogether. Averaging 25.9 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists this season, with the best PER (33.76) in NBA history. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. out indefinitely, the team is placed 8th in the West with a <.500 15-16 record.