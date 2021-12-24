“Stephen Curry is 3 games away from breaking yet another all-time NBA record!”: Warriors’ superstar has hit a 3 in 155 consecutive games now, only trailing himself

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry is on the verge of breaking his own NBA all-time record, as he knocked down 8 triples tonight

The Golden State Warriors finished their short homestand tonight, going unbeaten. They matched up against Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies tonight and handed them their third straight loss. With this win, the Warriors now improve to a 26-6 record, just behind the Suns, who boast a 26-5 record.

The Christmas day matchup against the Suns would yet again decide who keeps the top spot in the West. Stephen Curry, who had been getting comments about being in a slump, showed up tonight. He exploded for 46 points, going 8/14 from the distance.

Steph Curry tonight: 46 points

13-22 FG

8-14 3PT

12-12 FT

4 REB

4 AST

W 🔥🔥🔥 — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) December 24, 2021

Also Read: “Draymond Green checked up on Klay Thompson a day after he tore his ACL and won $4k in Dominos!”: Warriors’ defensive superstar recalls his favorite memory about his decade long teammate

Draymond Green came up huge defensively, whereas Gary Payton II, who got the start tonight, had a season-high performance. GP2 recorded 22 points, going 4/7 from the deep while handling the defensive assignment on Ja Morant.

Stephen Curry now has 155 consecutive games with at least 1 3-pointer made

Stephen Curry is hands down the greatest shooter the sport of basketball has ever seen. He titled himself so when he broke Ray Allen‘s all-time regular-season record. Steph currently is on the way to break yet another all-time NBA record. This time, however, the record was set by himself, back in 2016.

Stephen Curry, after his first made 3-pointer tonight, has 155 consecutive games with at least a 3-pointer made. This puts him 2 behind his existing record of 157 games.

155 consecutive games with at least one three-pointer for Stephen Curry. The record is 157, also held by Steph, lol. — Voltron. (@worstprofile) December 24, 2021

Also Read: “The only players stopping Nikola Jokic are his injured teammates!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 2021 MVP puts up an incredible 29/21/5 performance in a disappointing loss vs Hornets

As long as Curry hits a triple in each of his next three games, the record is his, yet again. He’s also close to breaking the 3000 barrier on regular-season 3-pointers made. He’s currently sitting on 2994 3s, and would look to make it to 3000 as he faces the Suns on Christmas day.