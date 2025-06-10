Roommates With Michael Jordan In 1983 Pan American Games, Thunder Analyst Recalls How Hyped MJ Was Before Being Drafted

There was huge excitement and anticipation surrounding Michael Jordan even before he entered the NBA. He had a strong college record and was widely recognized for hitting one of the most iconic shots in NCAA Championship history—a 16-foot jumper with 17 seconds left to secure the 1982 title for the Tar Heels. That moment turned him into a national sensation, and Michael Cage recently reflected on just how intense the hype around Jordan was in the months that followed.

Cage played 15 seasons in the NBA and had the privilege of being part of the legendary 1984 Draft class alongside Jordan. But before that, the two competed together in the 1983 Pan American Games. During that time, the two Michaels shared a room as they helped lead Team USA to a dominant gold medal run.

Before the Pan American Games, Team USA held tryouts to determine who would make the roster. Karl Malone, John Stockton, along with Cage and Jordan, were all in attendance. Cage was already familiar with MJ from his high school exploits, but even then, people kept urging him to go watch the young sensation out of UNC.

“There was this kid that everybody wanted to see over on court 3. Now, I’m on court 1. There’s court 2 and court 3. And they said, ‘There’s this Jordan kid. He’s at North Carolina. You’ve got to go over there and see him.’ I said I already know about him,” Cage, an analyst for the OKC Thunder, shared on The Dan Patrick Show.

Despite already knowing about Jordan, Cage eventually made his way over to Court 3 to see him in action. To say he was blown away would be an understatement.

“He is so far above the rest of us. And I knew at that moment in 1982 at the tryouts and at the games in ‘83, this guy was going to be the truth. And he certainly was,” he added.

Cage also admitted that he didn’t expect Jordan to reach the level he ultimately did—but he wasn’t surprised either. Many of those who saw him play at the 1982 tryouts would probably say the same.

Jordan was one of the most visibly competitive and composed players the game has ever seen—a rare balance of fire and focus. Winning six NBA titles in six attempts remains one of the greatest testaments to a player’s sheer will to win.

Charles Barkley’s Story On Jordan

Charles Barkley also shares a story similar to Cage’s when it comes to seeing Jordan play at a young age. He was teammates with MJ during the 1984 Olympic Games trials in Los Angeles. Their coach at the time, Bobby Knight, tried to prop up the young Chuck as the best player on the team during the trials, but Barkley knew who the real standout was.

“Coach, I’m not the best. There’s this crazy** dude from North Carolina. He’s kicking you’re a** and telling you he’s kicking you’re a** and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Barkley told Knight at the time.

Jordan and Barkley would both go on to have Hall of Fame careers, but only one of them is involved in the GOAT conversation. In hindsight, it’s no surprise Barkley felt outclassed by the young phenom.

It all speaks to the immense hype surrounding MJ before he was even drafted by the Chicago Bulls. And unlike many highly touted prospects, Jordan didn’t just live up to expectations—he shattered them. Six championships, five MVPs, six Finals MVPs, and 14 All-Star selections say it all.

In a league where hype often fades into disappointment, Jordan remains a rare example of a player who not only met expectations but redefined them.