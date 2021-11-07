“And he’s still only 22”: Luka Doncic ties Dirk Nowitzki for most buzzer-beating threes for Dallas Mavericks with game winning step-back 3-pointer against the Boston Celtics

NBA superstar Luka Doncic tied Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki for the most game-winning buzzer-beaters in the history of the franchise.

It looks like Luka Doncic and game winning three pointers from the left wing against the Boston Celtics are a match made in heaven. Check out the clip where he drained a buzzer beater against the Celtics last year:

You would think that the Celtics would have learned their lesson. However, guess what?

Luka Doncic just did it again. The 22-year-old drained a tough fading step-back three at the buzzer to win the game for the Mavericks. Everyone and their grandmother knew Luka was going to take the shot, and despite that, he made it.

The 2x All-Star was excellent on the night, ending with 33 points and 9 rebounds. The game-winner was just the icing on the cake. Check out the clip here:

What makes the shot more impressive is that he was smothered by two Celtics players. One of them being Marcus Smart, who is arguably one of the best perimeter defenders in the game today.

The Mavs star is starting to compile an archive of clutch shots from the left wing alone. However, this specific game-winner might just have a special place in Luka Doncic’s heart. But why? Read on and find out….

Also Read: “I tell Bam Adebayo to shoot threes, but he won’t listen!”: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell reveals the advice he gives the Heat star whenever he can

Luka Doncic ties Dirk Nowitzki for most buzzer-beaters in Mavericks history

NBA superstar Luka Doncic hit a spectacular and contested game-winning 3-pointer to hand the Dallas Mavericks a win over the Boston Celtics. With that shot, the Slovenian superstar is now on par with Dirk Nowitzki for most buzzer-beating threes for the franchise (including the playoffs).

Luka Dončić’s game-winning buzzer-beater vs the Celtics was the 3rd of his career, including playoffs. That ties Dirk Nowitzki for most in Dallas history. All 3 have been 3-pt FG. Only Vince Carter (5) has more such game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/xlkioIWHY3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 7, 2021

The crazy part is that Luka is still only 22 years of age. As a result, one can expect Luka to overtake Dirk Nowitzki at some point in his career. Interestingly, the all-time leader for most buzzer-beating game-winning threes is another former Mavs player: Vince Carter.

Given Luka’s age and superstar potential, expect him to pass Dirk and eventually Vince Carter in the foreseeable future.

Also Read: “Oh sh*t, my bad for saying ‘sh*t’”: Luka Doncic hilariously swears right after unintentionally swearing during a postgame interview after drilling a game-winner vs the Celtics

It looks like the Mavericks fans can sleep peacefully at night knowing that their franchise is safe at the hands of another young European superstar.

With the way Luka’s career is panning out, it seems he might just pass Dirk as the greatest Maverick of all time.