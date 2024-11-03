Buddy Hield Moves Past CJ McCollum and Kemba Walker, Joins Stephen Curry on Exclusive List

Since Stephen Curry heralded in the three-point era 10 years ago, the NBA has witnessed the volume of deep-range shots increase every season. Last night, Curry’s teammate Buddy Hield, joined him in achieving a historical three-point stat that only strengthens the hold of Dubs basketball on the three-point shot.

Advertisement

The Warriors were in Houston playing the Rockets, when Hield made history. After draining his first three three-pointers, Hield had secured the 8th spot on the list of most 3-point field goals made in the first six games of a season.

Above him were 5 campaigns from Stephen Curry and one from Kemba Walker and CJ McCollum each, who had 29 and 28 respectively.

But in last night’s overtime win, Hield scored 27 points off the bench to help the Dubs beat the Rockets 121-127. He went 6 of 10 from deep to finish the game and his sixth make from beyond-the-arc made him the second player in NBA history to convert 30 or more three-pointers in the first six games of a season.

Players with 30+ threes in their first six games of a season in NBA history: 🎯 Stephen Curry (5x)

🎯 Buddy Hield (this season) pic.twitter.com/PKyjmqhFhT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 3, 2024

The Splash family continues to impress, as the Dubs made 46.9% of their 32 three-point attempts last night, with 7 different players scoring a long-range shot for Steve Kerr’s side. This is the exact strategy Kerr has been advocating for since the postseason, and it seems that the three-pointer will continue to bring in positive outcomes for Golden State.

Kerr’s three-point focus has unlocked Buddy Hield

Not many fans expected the Warriors to be 5-1 after the first two weeks of the 2024-25 NBA season. Even fewer had any hopes from the franchise after the injury to Stephen Curry’s ankle. But thankfully, the shooter they acquired in the Klay Thompson trade has shouldered the team’s offensive responsibilities.

Buddy Hield is currently the leading points-getter for the Warriors this season. His average of 22.2 points would be his highest ever, if he sustains it for the full season. What’s even more impressive, is the fact that Hield is playing just over 25 minutes a game.

The 31-year-old is currently one of the few players to boast a three-point percentage that’s higher than their field-goal percentage. His 51.7% from deep has helped GSW become the third-most efficient team from long range this season, while putting up the fourth most three-point attempts per game.

Head coach Steve Kerr has recognized how much of the Dubs’ early success has come from Hield being a reliable scoring option for the team.

“Buddy is like Klay, great at catching and shooting off screens. Also, they have a very similar demeanor, very much just unconscious as a shooter,” the 59-year-old shared after Hield’s historic night.

It’s quite surprising that Steph’s Splash brother Klay Thompson never shot over 30 threes to start an NBA season. Nonetheless, the Dubs have to be happy with their newest sharpshooter who seems like a lock for the Sixth Man of the Year award.