“Rudy Gobert drops a Dennis Rodman statline!”: 3-time DPOY sets record, grabs 17 rebounds while only taking 1 shot and playing stifling paint defense

The NBA Playoffs have officially kicked off – Rudy Gobert created history in the first game itself.

It did not take long for someone to create playoff history this season around. In the first game of the official playoffs, Rudy Gobert and Utah Jazz sputtered to a 99-93 win over a Luka Doncic-less Mavericks. Utah was regularly exposed by the Mavs, and it had to do with Gobert not making any shot during the game.

All of his 5 points came from the FT line, going 5/6. He only took one shot the entire game, which he did not make. He, however, made himself available in the other areas of the game. Channeling his inner Dennis Rodman, Gobert grabbed an incredible 17 rebounds and blocked 3 shots, making him the first-ever player to do so.

Yeah, the stat feels a bit ESPN-ish with the random number of rebounds, but no one has ever made 15 rebounds and 3 blocks as well. This type of commitment is exactly what any team would need from their star man in the playoffs. He helped them secure a win, and that is what matters. Donovan Mitchell took care of the offensive side of things, while Rudy shouldered the defense.

Also Read: “Royce O’Neale game-winner? This sport is in the gutter”: NBA Twitter lauds Donovan Mitchell alongside the Utah Jazz swingman for sensational 2nd half efforts in their Game 1 win vs Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks

Rudy Gobert is the first player in NBA playoff history to have 17 rebounds, 3 blocks, and one or fewer shot attempts in a game. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 16, 2022

Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz will look to capitalize on Luka Doncic not playing as much as they can

Luka Doncic is out with a calf strain, which means that the Jazz has an advantage over their matchup. Luka Magic has been on a serious tear this season, averaging MVP numbers. But with him listed as day-to-day, The Jazz will hope to get as many wins as they can before he returns.

Rudy out there dropping a Rodman Esque stat line — shadygoncray (@shadygonecray) April 16, 2022

Luka must be raring to go because this is the first time in his career he isn’t playing the Clippers in the first round. To have a new opponent must always be fun because you get to try out new things. And with his teammates almost snatching a win from a full-strength Jazz, he must be stoked.

The addition of Spencer Dinwiddie could not have come at a better time, because he seems to be ready for the big stage. Kristaps Porzingis was great and everything, but his poor injury record meant that he was more often a side piece than a mainstay. Mark Cuban wants to start winning with Luka now, hence the addition. It may very well pay off this season.

Also Read: “Learning on the fly, my a**. Sell that iceberg to somebody else.”: Nuggets’ Head Coach Mike Malone dismisses the notion that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green need to learn how to play together