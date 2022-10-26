Rudy Gobert Likes Tweet Suggesting his Trade to the Timberwolves Will Go Down as the Worst of All-time

A blockbuster deal saw Rudy Gobert traded to the Timberwolves. However, some believe it is the worst trade of all time, and he likes it.

The NBA off-season saw many blockbuster deals go through. Chief among them being Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, before that trade, the Jazz made another mind-boggling move. The team traded star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The trade was lauded by many, as the T-Wolves added some much-needed defense to their roster. However, some do not like the trade, but Rudy doesn’t mind.

Rudy Gobert bizarrely likes a tweet suggesting his trade to Minnesota is the worst of all time

The Minnesota Timberwolves made tremors when they made a move for The Stifle Tower. The trade saw the T-Wolves give up several picks and players in return for the services of the defensive specialist.

However, some believe this trade will not end in Minnesota’s favor. One fan even suggested in a tweet that it might be the worst trade in NBA history. A tweet that Gobert surprisingly liked.

One can’t tell which is more confusing. The fact that the trade is forecasted to be the worst of all time or the fact that Rudy Gobert likes it.

Hopefully the former is proved wrong, and Rudy is just using it as fuel to show his haters how mundane this take is in the years to come.

Gobert has started the season off quite well with the Timberwolves

Many wondered if a frontcourt of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns could thrive in the NBA. Well, as thing stand it seems like it can. Minnesota are currently 2-2 in the regular season, as Gobert averaged 14 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks per game.

most rebounds in a Wolves debut.

double-double machine.

the name’s Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/fYYbofNOx4 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 20, 2022

Towns himself has been quite stellar, and the two seem to be meshing well together. This could be the start of a long and prosperous partnership in Minneapolis.

