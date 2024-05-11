“Running That State for the Next 10 Years”: Caitlin Clark Rooting for Tyrese Haliburton Draws NBA Twitter’s Reactions

The series between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers won’t end in a sweep as the Pacers finally take Game 3 after dropping the first two matchups. An exhilarating performance from Indiana everyone in the crowd cheering, including stars from the city’s WNBA Franchise – the Indiana Fever.

Indiana took Game 3, defeating the Knicks 111-106 behind Tyrese Haliburton’s 35-point performance. Haliburton went off for 23 first-half points, which had Caitlin Clark at the edge of her seat as well.

Tyrese Haliburton finished his 23-point first-half performance with a three-pointer in transition over two New York defenders, lighting up the entire Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena and everyone present, including Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates.

The state of Indiana basketball wasn’t in the best shape or form for the past few years. It was the 2019-20 NBA season when the Pacers last made the playoffs. Even then the Pacers were knocked out of the first round.

Now, with Caitlin Clark being drafted to the Indiana Fever and the Pacers advancing to the second round of the playoffs, fans are excited and hopeful for the future of basketball in Indiana.

One fan on X tweeted, “These 2 running that state for the next 10 years.”

Whereas another fan commented, “That 3-pointer got Caitlin Clark jumping higher than a kangaroo on a trampoline!”

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

A lot of the fans in the comments section took notice of how excited Clark was after Haliburton finished his first-half outburst with a three-point dagger. Whereas others were just happy over the fact that Indiana had stars in both the NBA and the WNBA now.

Apart from making an appearance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Caitlin Clark was in attendance during the first-round matchup when the Pacers were up against the Milwaukee Bucks as well.

Now, with the Pacers taking Game 3 of this series, Indiana still trails 2-1. However, with this win tonight, the team has finally gained enough momentum to ride into game 4 and even the series. Tune into ABC Network on May 12, at 3:30 PM ET to see the Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks for the fourth game in this series of seven games.