“Russell Westbrock, stop BRICKING your shots then!”: Shannon Sharpe reacts sharply to Nina Westbrook’s comments on the nickname ‘Westbrick’

Shannon Sharpe goes in on Lakers star Russell Westbrook for disliking his ‘Westbrick’ nickname

Russell Westbrook is called ‘Westbrick’ for a reason…right?

If the man could hit his jumpers, perhaps he would even have a shot at being the greatest of all time. But, well, let’s just say that just isn’t the case.

This season alone, the man has shot just 43.3% from the field, 28.2% from beyond the arc. Worse yet, the man shoots just 66.5% from the free-throw line… as a 6’3” guard.

Yeah, as we said, he’s called Westbrick for a reason.

Recently though, the Brodie’s wife came out with a series of tweets, shaming anyone who has ever called him with that name, one of which is right here, below.

You’ve got to stop calling people out of their name. You are very disrespectful and a bully. This is why so many young people think it’s okay to exhibit this type of behavior. Social media has become such heinous place because of people like you. My name is Westbrook. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 4, 2022

As a response, Shannon Sharpe recently had a lot to say on the show ‘Undisputed’. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to hear it.

Shannon Sharpe can’t stop roasting Lakers star Russell Westbrook for disliking his ‘Westbrick’ nickname

Shannon Sharpe is as hardcore as they come when it’s Lakers fans we’re talking about.

The ‘Undisputed’ co-host has found himself defending LeBron James, even at his most undefendable. And overall, against a LeBron hater like Skip Bayless, some of his arguments are simply iconic.

With that in mind, you’d guess it’d take a lot for the analyst to diss a Lakers star. And apparently, one Russell Westbrook has not only reached that line, but ballet’d across it.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

At this point, we can’t even really criticize Shannon Sharpe for his opinion on the Brodie.

All we can really say is, you go, Mr. Sharpe! You go!

