“Russell Westbrook and LeBron James sit plum last in 3-pt shooting percentage”: Stats show LeBron is closer to Kevin Durant than to Mr. Triple Double, who sits last 

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James find themselves at the bottom of the 3-pt shooting percentage list. Shocking.

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers just had one of their worst seasons of all time. This is compounded by the fact that they had three All-NBA players on the roster.

Diving deeper into the Lakers’ season reveals a lot of underlying issues. Chiefly among them would be the shot-making. Yes, we are saying. Having to make that statement is nothing short of shocking for us too.

In a team with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, shotmaking should not be the issue. But it is. More notably, the three-point shot percentage is the biggest issue here.

The Lakers duo rank plum last in three-point percentage among 25- active players with the most number of three-point attempts.

As someone who is considered a statistical maverick, Russell Westbrook won’t be happy about finding his name at the bottom of this list.

The gulf between LeBron and 6th placed Kevin Durant is smaller than the one between him and Russell Westbrook!

The most shocking part of the stat reveal was not that Westbrook was last but it was the sheer drop off the cliff that is surprising.

Westbrook shot 30.5% from 3-point land. Which is abysmal. However, LeBron’s shot-making was significantly better. He made 34.6% of his shots.

The worst part about this statistic is that LeBron (34.6%) is closer to no. 6 Kevin Durant (38.4%) than he is to Westbrook! Another important point of note is that LeBron James is second last on the list!

Will Westbrook find a way to get out of this slump? Or is he on the trading block? After the latest reports suggesting that Russell will be focusing on defense more, we are also perplexed as to how he can turn things around.

All we have to do is, wait and watch.

