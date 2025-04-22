Russell Westbrook and Wife Nina Hilariously Reveal How Their Inner Kid Trumps Being a Parent at Disneyland

Russell Westbrook is one of the most misunderstood players in the NBA. The former MVP receives much criticism from fans concerning his performance on a game-by-game basis. He doesn’t let the naysayers impact his life outside of basketball, though. Above anything else, Westbrook is a husband and father. He and his wife Nina recently talked about how, during family trips to Disneyland, they let their inner child take over their role as parents.

The Nuggets guard is the father of three children. His eldest child is his son Noah, and he has a pair of twin daughters named Skye and Jordyn. One of their favorite ways to bond as a family is visiting Disneyland.

Russell and Nina didn’t have the luxury to go to the amusement park much when they were children due its high cost. Now that they are in a better financial situation, they want to give their kids the experience they didn’t get to have.

Ironically, Russell and Nina may have enjoyed the trip more than their children. The nine-time All-Star joined his wife on her podcast titled, Do Tell Relationship. During their conversation, they opened up about their family trip and what it meant for their inner child.

“We go to Disney, and we’re like big giant kids all over again,” Nina said.

Russ chimed in and revealed, “We don’t miss a ride.”

Nina and Russell are both 36 years old, but that doesn’t mean they’re too old to have some fun. Disneyland has become an escape for them just as much as it is for the kids. No matter how many times Russell attends the magical theme park, his emotions are always at an all-time high.

“I don’t know why I get like a little kid,” Russell said. “The lead-up to me is the high.”

The energy the two-time scoring champion carries is infectious to his kids. Whether it is at Disneyland or during everyday life, Westbrook is a proud father and loves being there for his children.

Russell has acknowledged his kids after NBA games

The gruelling 82-game season could dampen the mood of NBA players on some occasions. That isn’t the case for Westbrook, since his children keep him grounded. He does his part to shout them out whenever he gets the opportunity.

Westbrook is one of the league’s biggest fashion moguls, and he recently flashed some very personalized style. Following the Nuggets’ 132-122 victory over the Kings, Westbrook gave flowers to his daughter for her artistic skill of painting his fingernails pink and white.

Westbrook displayed that he is the epitome of a “girl dad” and will do anything to make his daughters happy.

Westbrook strives to provide more happiness through the Nuggets’ success in the postseason. Denver is toe-to-toe with the Clippers in the first round. The series is tied at one game apiece with Game 3 in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 24, at 10 PM ET on NBA TV.