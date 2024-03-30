Nina Westbrook Recalls ‘Wholesome’ Russell Westbrook Moment Upon Touching 24,000 Points Mark

Russell Westbrook missed 12 games this month due to a left-hand injury. In his absence, the Clippers went through a slump, putting up a 6-6 record, per Statmuse. Now that Westbrook is back, the Clippers are looking like their previous selves. Unlike his stint with the Clippers, the 35-year-old didn’t have the most memorable time with his previous squad, the Lakers, often drawiing criticism for the team’s shortcomings.

Advertisement

However, for a change, a reporter had observed how Westbrook was still coming up with unparalleled plays in a post-game press conference last year. In January of 2023, the veteran star received a ton of praise from the reporter after becoming the 28th player to hit the 24,000 points mark. During the post-game press conference, after congratulating him for the accomplishment, she pointed out a couple of mesmerizing plays, which had put a rare but ‘wholesome’ smile on Russ’ face.

Westbrook’s wife Nina Westbrook recently posted a clip of the “wholesome” press conference moment on her IG story. She wrote in the caption, “This makes me laugh and smile every time [heart emoji]”

Advertisement

In the clip, the reporter pointed out Westbrook’s “impressive dribbling skills” during the game to leave defenders in the dust. Apart from that, she also highlighted a play where the former Lakers guard had his body turned 180° from the basket while making a jumper. For the Russ admirer, his ability to make plays in a “split” second deserves a lot of appreciation. While receiving these compliments, the veteran PG looked amazed and almost pleasantly surprised.

It was a turbulent season for him and he had been drawing ceaseless negative feedback. Thus, the elation and amazement he felt whilst hearing the words of admiration reflected upon his facial expressions. He told the reporter that she “should be around more often”.

In a space of few days after the post-conference, Russ was traded to the Clippers. His Clippers tenure has been much more fruitful despite reduced statistical output.

Advertisement

Did the Clippers miss Westbrook’s unbridled energy?

It is all about winning a title this year for Westbrook and he wants to be there for his team in the postseason. Russ played in all of the first 61 games for the Clippers, but suffered an unfortunate hand fracture earlier in March against the Wizards. After he went out, the Clippers’ demeanor looked off and even their Head Coach Ty Lue termed them “soft”. Therefore, while the all-time triple-double leader may not be generating big-time numbers anymore, he provides incredible veteran leadership and a morale boost to Kawhi Leonard and Co.

The Clippers are at the fourth place in the West with 46 wins and 27 losses. They are no longer in contention to finish in the third place and must be wary of the Pelicans and Mavericks catching up too. However, a top-six finish and automatic qualification to the playoffs is still a good feat in a stacked West. In this wake, Russell Westbrook’s presence will help the squad in terms of energy.