“When Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis first played together, it didn’t look good”: Bill Oram reveals what Frank Vogel knew about the Lakers’ star

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have never gelled this whole season, and according to Frank Vogel, they never did, even from the start.

The Lakers’ troubles are far from behind. The season has ended, and yet the outpour of news has not stopped. Their season ended miserably and Frank Vogel’s sacking was like opening a pandora’s box.

Despite having a star-stacked roster, which included four members of the NBA 75, that has not translated into wins. They did not even manage to win 35 games.

Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel were the scapegoats for the team. Despite their whole dysfunctional setup, Westbrook and Vogel faced the brunt of the abuse.

Now that Frank Vogel has been let loose, he has been spilling the secrets behind the Lakers’ horrid season. The first is that he knew this Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis tandem will not work well together.

Bill Oram reveals Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis never worked well together!

In a podcast, Locked on Lakers, guest Bill Oram reveals that he already asked Frank Vogel where everything went wrong.

Bill told the podcast ” I said when did you first pick up on, ‘this was not going to be as smooth sailing as you thought”, ‘What was the first domino?'”

Bill recalls that Vogel’s reply eluded to the first pre-season game before LeBron James even played. Vogel was aware of the fact that when Russ and Ad played together, they did not look good.

Bill adds “This was before they lost a single game in the regular season!”

The simple excerpt from this interview reveals that the seeds of ruin were already sown.

