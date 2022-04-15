Basketball

“When Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis first played together, it didn’t look good”: Bill Oram reveals what Frank Vogel knew about the Lakers’ star

"When Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis first played, it didn't look good": Bill Oram reveals what Frank Vogel knew about the Lakers' star
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Andre Russell vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL: Andre Russell vs SRH stats and record
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"When Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis first played, it didn't look good": Bill Oram reveals what Frank Vogel knew about the Lakers' star
“When Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis first played together, it didn’t look good”: Bill Oram reveals what Frank Vogel knew about the Lakers’ star

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have never gelled this whole season, and according to Frank…