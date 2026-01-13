Russell Westbrook Admits He Likes Beating His Former Teams Like The Lakers And Rockets

Russell Westbrook may not display his prime abilities anymore, but his competitive spirit remains the same as it was when he won the MVP award a decade ago. After the Sacramento Kings’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, his comments proved just that.

Advertisement

Westbrook has played for a number of teams in his career. In some cities, he is regarded as a hero. In others, he was just a passing veteran. The Lakers are one such franchise for which Westbrook does not hold much affinity, which is why he enjoyed beating them so much.

The Kings guard finished with 22 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. Just a couple of days earlier, he led his current side to a win over another former team, the Houston Rockets, a game in which he scored 15 points and handed out 10 assists. When it comes to facing former teams, there is always a spark lit under Westbrook.

After the Lakers match, when asked if he had extra zest while playing against his ex-sides, Westbrook revealed, “I play the same way every night, but I do enjoy beating teams that I was formerly at, for different reasons.”

Russell Westbrook after beating the Rockets and Lakers back to back: “I play the same way every night, but I do enjoy beating teams that I was formerly at, for different reasons” pic.twitter.com/GPMCUc9AHz — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) January 13, 2026

This was a dig, but likely not aimed at the Rockets organization. Westbrook spent just a season in Houston and didn’t really make any bad (or good for that matter) memories in the red uniform. But his one and a half year stint donning purple and gold arguably took the biggest hit in his reputation.

The Lakers were bad when Westbrook joined, despite the team fielding a bunch of veterans and legends like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But they didn’t gel well, and never ended up getting close to the Finals. Who was blamed for this? Westbrook. Seemingly because he couldn’t average a triple double like he did in his prime.

This was not a well kept secret or speculation either. NBA pundits openly called the Lakers and James out for scapegoating Westbrook and the Boston Celtics announcers even said this on live broadcast. James denied it of course, but Westbrook has shown no love towards the team since leaving.

Took a trip all the way to Abu Dhabi to be on my…..Eat some breakfast first! Anyways Brodie a LEGEND https://t.co/Ux3Wnl83Y5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 5, 2024

So, for “obvious reasons”, as he suggested, Westbrook would have enjoyed this win over the Lakers. And although he won’t admit it, it must have pleased him to add on to their recent misery.

The Lakers have now lost six of their last 10 games, and are slipping down the rankings. They’re fifth now, but with difficult games coming up, further losses could put them in danger of missing out on an automatic spot in the playoffs.

Sacramento meanwhile, isn’t really playing for much other than pride. They’re 10-30 and 14th in the West. Still, beating the Lakers was a highlight.