“Russell Westbrook, do you want that Shaqtin MVP once again?”: NBA Twitter reacts to Shaq hollering at the Lakers point guard during their win vs Orlando Magic

Shaq and Russell Westbrook had a warm exchange ahead of the Lakers’ victory over the Orlando Magic this Friday night.

The Lakers’ implosion through the course of the 2021-22 NBA season has been nothing short of spectacular. Despite having 5 surefire Hall of Famers on their roster, they’re barely at .500 this year.

LeBron James has, for the most part, been pulling his weight offensively. However, in the absence of Anthony Davis, the Lakers’ once-famed championship-caliber defense is now in the doldrums.

Playing Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard or DeAndre Jordan heavy minutes at the 5 spot is a recipe for playoff disaster. Anthony Davis needs to be back for that purpose.

Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel have been the 2 most prominent scapegoats identified by Lakers fans. However, we need to see how both of these guys on the hot seat perform with a fully-fit roster.

At the same time, Russell Westbrook has had a season that can only be termed a disaster. His usage rate is the lowest it’s been in 13 years, and he’s still turning the ball over with aplomb.

Shaq and Russell Westbrook dap up before the game; NBA Twitter reacts

The Lakers won the game in almost wire-to-wire fashion as for once, their defense didn’t fall apart. On offense, Westbrook himself was in way better form than the rest of January.

Russ tallied a solid 18 points alongside a host of rebounds and assists, as per his usual quota. He also found himself on the camera of a courtside fan seated just near Shaq.

Shaq and Russ chopping it up during the game 🤝 (via Dean_Elmosa/IG) pic.twitter.com/womBcdaIWr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2022

The 2 Hall of Famers had the kind of exchange that people would normally associate with in-game banter. A few of the responses to the clip from NBA Twitter are probably worth a read.

He saying he gonna be shaqtin a fool mvp 😳😳 — Zay Zayy (@Bo_legg3) January 22, 2022

Why Russ hit Shaq with that pumpfake 😭 pic.twitter.com/JwCyJlMR5P — ⚡️ (@TheWestbrookEra) January 22, 2022