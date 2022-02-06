“Russell Westbrook earns over $500,000 a game and scores 5 points???”: Lakers point guard gets booed on the court and heavy criticism on social media after Knicks game

Russell Westbrook on another miserable night for the Los Angeles Lakers gets booed by the fans for his horrible performance against the Knicks.

Facing the New York Knicks on Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers had LeBron James back in the starting lineup. As they took on the 12th placed team from the East, the Lakers didn’t look much confident even after getting their MVP back.

The Purple and Gold team gave away 42-first quarter points to a struggling Knicks offense. Even Julius Randle forgetting his woeful form went berserk for the Knicks on the night with 32 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks.

RJ Barrett & Julius Randle on 🔥 in the first half: Barrett: 21 PTS – 4 REB – 4 AST

Randle: 20 PTS – 7 REB – 6 AST pic.twitter.com/wfA3LE4kn8 — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) February 6, 2022

It took overtime for LeBron James and Co to put the Knicks away, as they did not get any help from their 3rd superstar yet again. Russell Westbrook in another one of his lackluster nights, shot 1/10 from the field and 0/3 from the downtown.

Russell Westbrook gets boos in Crypto.com Arena

Lakers, as usual, had LeBron James leading the front with a big triple-double, scoring 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists while Anthony Davis also had a tremendous all-round game with 29-points, 13 boards, 4 blocks, 2 dimes, and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, Brodie could just get 5-points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, a steal, a block, and some boos.

The man is earning a team-high of $500,000 a game and is repaying the team with the worst basketball he has played in his career. And the Lakers Nation are letting him know that every time he has these awful misses.

THIS GUY CAN’T SHOOT!!

THIS GUY IS AN ELITE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER!!! BRICKS EVERYWHERE @russwest44. TRADE HIM ASAP @Lakers!!! https://t.co/hgg504ORbq — Mr. Cooper (@BritiSHCooper) February 6, 2022

Why are you such a selfish person?? You only care about your stats, your life, how about your teammates and lakers fans?? You destroyed this team and you say life is bigger than basketball? How funny you are — Coder with basketball (@LeBronsbigfani1) February 6, 2022



Brodie also had something to say about his game post-game.

This exchange with @DanWoikeSports is how Russell Westbrook wrapped up his postgame media session. pic.twitter.com/lsKnEDl4x2 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 6, 2022



The Lakers won the overtime thriller 122-115 even after going 15-down in the first half of the game, thanks to Knicks’ terrible offense. In the 3rd quarter, they just scored 11-points and then just 4-points in the OT.

This win could not solve any miseries the Lakers are going through right now, instead, it is pointing out the various difficulties they will face on both ends of the floor if they qualify for the Playoffs. Although Brodie believes it’s 0-0 when the playoffs start, it’s far easier said than done.

With few days remaining for the trade deadline, the Lakers must get some help on the defensive side of the court. Otherwise, It would be too difficult for them to even go through the Play-in tournament.