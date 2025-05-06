mobile app bar

Russell Westbrook Breaks Down What Made Simone Biles’ Gala Fit Look Perfect

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Mar 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) watches game action against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As a key facet of the Denver Nuggets’ rotation, Russell Westbrook’s top priority right now is his team’s current playoff battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The former MVP looked fully locked-in, contributing 18 points and the game-winning assist in Denver’s first second-round contest, but that doesn’t mean Russ can’t make time to talk about fashion, his other passion alongside basketball.

Westbrook has never been afraid to show off his unique fashion sense throughout his Hall of Fame career, oftentimes turning heads by donning an outfit the average person would never concoct. Still, he’s been revered as a difference-maker in the industry as a professional athlete who’s also a fashion enthusiast.

The nine-time All-Star even has a fashion newsletter where he writes about relevant topics for his subscribers each week. It’s no secret that Russ is a fashion fanatic, so with the 2025 Time100 Gala and the Met Gala taking place recently, the 36-year-old couldn’t help but share his opinions on the range of outfits.

Russ was notably impressed with Simone Biles, who wore an Oscar de la Renta minidress with gold-hued sandals from Femme LA to the Time100 Gala in New York City. The dress showcased a swirling metallic floral pattern that extended past the neckline and hemline, accentuated by a few strategically placed cutouts.

The Olympian also complemented the look with a pearlescent clutch, a silver watch, and sculptural earrings, but it was her dress and sandals that caught the eye of Westbrook. “Love this dress. It’s doing so much, but it’s still simple. The open sandal with the open toe and the clutch all flow together. I love this look. Perfect,” Russ wrote in this week’s Word of Westbrook

Russ also shined a light on several other athletes’ recent fits, including New England Patriots offensive lineman Will Campbell, two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, and Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham. Westbrook shared his opinion on each’s attire, which were worn to the NFL Draft, the Time100 Gala and Madison Square Garden, respectively.

“I love the double-breasted pinstripe Masters-style green suit by Louis Vuitton. It looks really good, well fitted, and very comfortable with no tie. It’s casual but dressed up and appropriate for the Draft. I love this look,” the Nuggets guard said of Campbell’s draft-day attire.

“My favorite look of the week,” Russ wrote of Stewart’s gala look. “I love the bellbottoms, and pairing it with the oversized coat, undershirt and red bralet tied it all together. Just overall a great look, including matching the carpet with the red. It’s discreet but I really love it.”

“Salmon always goes well with springtime. Nice, lovely salmon color. I don’t care about the rest of this fit, but I LOVE a good salmon look. I’m rolling with Cade’s fit, especially at The Garden,” he added on Cunningham, who wore his fit during Detroit’s first-round series against the Knicks.

Russell Westbrook is renowned for his competitive fire, which has stuck with him throughout his legendary 17-year career. But even in the heat of a playoff battle, Russ will still find a way to get his two cents in on the fashion choices of the week.

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

