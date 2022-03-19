“Russell Westbrook goes and does this NOW?”: NBA Twitter congratulates Lakers PG for a spectacular game-tying 3-pointer as LeBron James leads them to an OT win over Toronto Raptors

Russell Westbrook is, for one night, on the good side of Lakers and basketball fans alike. The Brody sent their game vs the Raptors into OT with a 3-pointer.

The Brody is having the single worst professional season of his career if you disregard his numbers. His rookie year aside, his stats themselves have been some of the worst he’s ever put up.

Meanwhile, his defensive intensity, ability to adjust, lateral mobility and switching ability have all suffered too. Consequentially, Westbrook is now widely considered one of the worst starters in the NBA by a ton of fans.

There are nights, however, when he shows us all some glimpses of the player he once used to be. And their win against the Raptors tonight owes a lot of credit to the clutch gene displayed by Russell Westbrook.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK AT THE DEATH pic.twitter.com/zI4Eycbi1t — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 19, 2022

For all we know, Russell Westbrook is having some chemistry issues on top of the confidence issues that have plagued him throughout his career.

NBA Twitter lauds Russell Westbrook after his clutch 3-pointer facilitates a tough OT win

Russell Westbrook finished the game with 22 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds on 8-of-18 shooting. While he had 4 turnovers, this PG version of the Brody looked far more like Bestbrook than Worstbrook.

And when a player with his intensity shows up to games with such a winning mentality, he’s bound to earn the plaudits of true basketball fans. That’s exactly what happened, as press members and basketball fans alike lauded him for a good night in the midst of a rough Lakers year.

AND THEN HE DOES THIS? pic.twitter.com/c6YzKAzigm — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 19, 2022

Westbrook after hitting the game tying 3 pic.twitter.com/cibfRQ8xAz — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 19, 2022

