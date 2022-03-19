‘People act like Kyrie Irving is the player Steph Curry is’: NBA Analyst gives reality check to Nets star, calls him overrated

When it comes to the most skilled players in the league, Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kyrie Irving is one of the first names on the list.

With his crafty ball handling skills and incredible scoring arsenal, the guard is a treat to watch. His accolades on the court have also been massive, the biggest one being him hitting the iconic game winner to seal the 2016 Finals for the Cavaliers.

‘Uncle Drew’ surely has a great resume to his name, including an incredible NBA title. Given his long list of accolades, it was a surprise to see the omission of the guard from the ‘Best 75’ players list released by the NBA this season.

With his recent string of performances, many Nets fans have yet again been questioning the league’s decision. Especially after the recent 60-point outburst, the decision has been criticised heavily.

NBA analyst slams Kyrie Irving for his antics

While Irving’s on court play is phenomenal, the 28-year-old has been under massive scrutiny often because of his off-court exploits. Be it his decision to blow up the contending Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James or leaving Boston Celtics, Kyrie hasn’t done much favors to himself.

Given the recent claims of Kyrie being included in the ‘top 75‘ list, analyst Tim Bontemps certainly was having none of it. In a recent appearance at the Hoop Collective podcast, the veteran analyst explained why he won’t ever include ‘Uncle Drew’ on the list.

“People act like Kyrie the player is Stephen Curry and I don’t understand it. He has never gotten an MVP vote. He has never gotten a first-team All-NBA vote. He’s made one 2nd team All-NBA and 3rd team twice. And he’s always hurt…”

Bontemps added, “His resume is not even close to the resume of the other guys on the top 75. I’m not sure his resume is even HOF worthy right now and if he were to make it off where his career is currently at, it’ll be because he is fun to watch… I too have always thought Kyrie is incredibly overrated.”