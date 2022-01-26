“Russell Westbrook had convinced LeBron James and Anthony Davis that he was the right choice for the LA Lakers”: NBA insider Ramona Shelburne shares insight into how Mr. Triple-Double landed a job on the purple and gold team

Russell Westbrook was always inclined towards playing for the LA Lakers, convincing LeBron James and co that all he wanted was to win a championship.

The marriage of the LA Lakers and Russell Westbrook hasn’t worked out so well thus far. The former MVP looks like a complete misfit on the roster, with his shooting and turnovers continuing to be a matter of concern. Things have only got worse, with Frank Vogel benching Westbrook in the final minutes lately.

The Westbrook trade had polarizing views. While some believed the former OKC superstar could be a great initiator of the offense, others felt he always required the ball in his hands, which was a drawback. In what it seems, Westbrook’s naysayers had predicted the future right.

The Lakers are struggling to be a +500 team despite a 37-year old LeBron James playing on an MVP level. In all probability, the Lakers will find themselves in the play-in tournament for the second time in a row. Before the exit of Rajon Rondo, the Lakers had seven All-Stars on its rosters. Though these players are in the last leg of their careers, they have the required expertise to not tank.

ESPN’s Ramon Shelburne recently spoke about Westbrook convincing James and Anthony Davis about being the right choice for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook convinced LeBron James and co that he wanted to play with them.

Hailing from LA, Westbrook always wanted to play for the purple and gold team. The two-time scoring champion had played college basketball for UCLA and had his family in the city. Westbrook’s sole aim was to win a championship, having won all the individual accolades in the NBA book.

Thus his pairing with James and AD seemed like the formation of a Big 3. Brodie had convinced the superstar duo of James and AD that he was ready to approach his new role on the team.

“Westbrook was both the most aggressive suitor, and the most realistic star for the Lakers to land. Plus, he said all the right things when James and Davis pressed him on how he’d approach such a new role.”

“Statistically and individually, Westbrook told them he felt he’d done everything in his NBA career. All that was left to accomplish was win a title. And doing so in Los Angeles, where he could see his family every day, meant so much to him at this stage in his life. He’d never played with someone as accomplished as James and was excited to learn from him. If things got rough, he’d lean on him.”

Unfortunately, things haven’t gone according to plan. Westbrook is averaging 18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 7.8 APG, and 4.1 TPG. The 33-year old is shooting a dismal 29.6% from beyond the arc, playing the point guard position.

With Davis returning to the lineup, the Lakers could find some groove. However, team chemistry is a big deterrent.