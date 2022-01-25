“I hear 2 gentlemen talking about these Google search engines”: Shaq reveals how the Big Aristotle lucked into becoming one of the early investors in The Alphabet Corporation

Shaq has a very diverse investment portfolio. In discussion with WSJ, he once described how he hit upon Google as an early investor.

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t your typical famous jock who got famous just for playing basketball. That was obviously his forte, but the 2000 NBA MVP also worked hard to stand out in the crowd.

Shaq does stand out in any and every crowd in a literal manner of speaking for now. But he’s always shown the ability to absorb new information and try to make something happen out of it.

This is the curious part of his persona that drives him to be a serial investor and a serial endorser for various brands. It also makes him go for unconventional roles like DJing at really loud-a** arenas during the summers.

Shaq reveals how the opportunity for him to invest in Google early came about

Shaq was revealed to be one of the earliest investors in Google back in 1999. The then-Lakers big man participated in a series A round worth $100 million for the company.

Shaq revealed how this particular investment opportunity crossed his desk in an interview with the Wall Street Journal back in October 2019. According to him, it was just a freaky coincidence and him being at the right place at the right time:

“So one day I’m sitting, playing at the Beverley Hills Hotel and I hear these 2 gentlemen talking about Google search engines and one day your phone’s gonna be this. You type in anything and it comes up. And I was like ‘Uh! Say that again?'”

“I said I would like to invest in this. My guy hooked it up, we invested and then I forgot all about it. And then I read an article, and everybody else read an article about a big hit that some of the early, early investors received.”

Shaq has also said that his only investment regret in life was not making a bigger bet on Google. Judging by how the software giants have risen and exploded in the past 2 decades, that is certainly a legitimate one to have.