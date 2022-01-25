Basketball

“I hear 2 gentlemen talking about these Google search engines”: Shaq reveals how the Big Aristotle lucked into becoming one of the early investors in The Alphabet Corporation

Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Might want to sit this one out": Ex-Warriors center Andrew Bogut took a jab at Amare Stoudemire on Twitter for his take on Grayson Allen's one game suspension
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“I hear 2 gentlemen talking about these Google search engines”: Shaq reveals how the Big Aristotle lucked into becoming one of the early investors in The Alphabet Corporation

Shaq has a very diverse investment portfolio. In discussion with WSJ, he once described how…