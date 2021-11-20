“Russell Westbrook has stopped more Hall of Famers from winning a ring since Michael Jordan”: Twitter user candidly puts Lakers star’s performance alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant on the blast

Russell Westbrook has helped his teams win a lot of regular-season games but has been a big failure in Playoffs taking down many superstars with him

Statistically, Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the NBA. He is going to be a Hall of Famer how so ever the rest of his career plays out as he holds the record for most triple-doubles in NBA history. Including last season he has averaged triple-double in four out of five seasons.

The intensity with which the 33-year old plays is unmatched. He debuted in the in 2008 but to this day he bolts through defenses with that same explosiveness. While adding tons of individual honors records to his name, Brodie also earned one of the best contracts in the NBA ever. He’s currently the 3rd best-paid player in the league.

Also read: Paul Pierce compliments Lakers superstar for a crazy postup fadeaway jumper in loss to Jayson Tatum and co

The 2017 MVP, at the time, signed the biggest ever guaranteed contract in NBA history with the club he was drafted for, the Oklahoma City Thunder. He stayed just 2 more years there and is now in his 4th franchise in four years.

Throughout his career, the Lakers star has played with a plethora of players who will be in HOF someday. But never won a championship with anyone.

Russell Westbrooks pattern of taking title chances away from future HOFs

The one and only time Russell Westbrook had a shot at the NBA championship was in 2012. He reached the Finals with two future Hall of Famers Kevin Durant and James Harden by his side but lost it to the Miami Heat in 5 games.

And since then, by luck or by intention, it has become a pattern for the 2-time scoring and 3-time assists leader to team up with future Hall of Famers but get knocked out of Playoffs early.

Thanks to this Twitter user for making us aware of the fact that Russ has stopped as many future Hall of Famers from winning the title as Jordan did. The only difference – Jordan did it by winning those titles.

It’s really fitting that Russ is the face of Jordan brand. From KD, Harden to now LeBron, no player has stopped more HOFers from winning a ring since Mike. — (@Cavsanada) November 20, 2021

After those two parted ways with Brodie in the next few seasons, Oklahoma replaced them with one of the best two-way players in the league Paul George and offensive genius Carmelo Anthony in 2017. Both of whom will also be ending up in the Hall of Fame someday. That OKC team couldn’t even get past the first round of the Playoffs.

Also read: LeBron James’ former teammate Channing Frye reacts to a tweet about the Lakers having a similar trade deadline as the Cavs back in 2018

Next season after again bowing out of the Playoffs, OKC parted ways with Westbrook trading him to Houston Rockets. The triple-double machine has since stopped in Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards for a year each failing to take them past the second round of Playoffs.

But come 2021, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers management still believed in him and almost changed their roster totally to accommodate the 9-time All-Star. Let’s see what he repays them with, they sure will not suffice with a triple-double season.