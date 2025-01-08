“Russell Westbrook Inspires You”: Charles Barkley Commends Nuggets Star for ‘Playing Hard Every Night’

During the halftime break of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics, Charles Barkley had some encouraging words for Russell Westbrook. The NBA legend praised Westbrook for always giving his 100% to the game. Chuck said that Brodie is one of his favorite players to watch in the league because he always plays hard.

“I love me some Russell Westbrook,” Barkley said. The 61-year-old declared that Westbrook reminds him of some of the great players he played with in his time, “He reminds me of a guy I played with in Philly named Derek Smith…If you didn’t play hard, you felt bad. He is the hardest working player I ever played with.”

Chuck believes that if a player carefully watches Westbrook on the floor, it’ll be impossible for him to go and not increase his efforts. The Nuggets star is that influential.

Chuck added, “He inspires you. He makes you wanna play.”

Barkley marveled over the fact that Westbrook has had over 20 surgeries and he still chases the ball like he’s in his early 20s. The 1993 MVP said that he has been in and around the NBA for 40 years, and he has never seen someone play as hard as Westbrook.

In his opinion, Westbrook is the best at his position despite not being a perfect player. Chuck also believes that the only thing stars owe their fans is effort and Westbrook has never let down his fans in that aspect. Barkley named a few other players he played with in his time, who had similar traits as Westbrook.

He said, “I look at…Elliot Perry, Dan Majerle, Mark West, guys who played hard all the time. You look at them like, ‘I need to play hard.’ There’s no way you can watch Russell Westbrook play and not play hard.”

In Nikola Jokic’s absence, Westbrook is leading the Nuggets tonight against the defending champions.