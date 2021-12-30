“Russell Westbrook is a double agent sent on a mission to prevent LeBron James’ 5th ring”: NBA Twitter and Shannon Sharpe react to the former MVP missing wide-open layup during crunch time

Russell Westbrook continues his tryst with trolling, misses an easy layup towards the end of a close game which the Lakers lost to the Grizzlies.

There is no doubt about the legacy Russell Westbrook will be leaving behind when he calls it a day. The former OKC superstar would be a First Ballot Hall of Famer for the unbelievably consistent triple-double machine he has been for this long.

But the man is putting a dent on that legacy each day he suits up in a Lakers uniform. The 33-year-old is averaging career-low points in 11-years after joining the league in 2008. But that’s not an issue for Brodie or the Lakers.

The 9-time All-Star is having an overall plus-minus of -2.1 and a net rating of -3.6 which is the worst among the permanent starters. On Wednesday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the point guard again had a shambolic performance towards the end of the game.

Shannon Sharpe and NBA Twitter have had enough of Russell Westbrook

Westbrook fans over the years know that he is bound to miss an easy layup each night. But this season, the count of missing layups and dunks is going up like the age of the Lakers squad. He had 3 missed layups in the game along with this easy one which could have closed the 3-point gap to one.

Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe went off on Brodie as the Lakers lost the game to the Grizzlies after leading the game by 14 points with just over 3 minutes left in the third quarter.

I’ve seen enough. This is UTTERLY EMBARRASSING play from RUSS. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 30, 2021

NBA Twitter wants Russell arrested for that crime of sort.

I WANT RUSSELL WESTBROOK ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/fukmdy5BVz — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 30, 2021

Getting rid of Westbrook would be addition by subtraction — Matthew (@wolfsburgfl) December 30, 2021

Westbrook misses a wide open lay up or dunk every game and it’s like we really needed those 2 points bro. Why — Kevin Mendez-Lopez (@kevstweeets) December 30, 2021

westbrook is a double agent sent on a mission to prevent bron’s 5th ring https://t.co/aBY7o2Uc6L — krisu (@TheNameisKris) December 30, 2021

if Russell Westbrook shot Tupac he’d still be alive — (@whysaiah) December 28, 2021

The all-time leader of triple-doubles had another one in the loss against the Grizzlies, scoring 16 points off 16 attempts with 5 turnovers.