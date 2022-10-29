“Russell Westbrook lost his shoe mid-game but didn’t stop playing”: NBA Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Reactions

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook loses one of his shoes mid-game but continues to play for close to a minute.

Lakers Nation was delighted upon hearing the news of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, something in the making for a long time. Unable to find his footing on the roster, the former MVP has struggled mightily playing for his hometown franchise of LA.

Coming off the bench, Westbrook was ready to go, with the two-time scoring champion having 10-points and 5-rebounds in the first half itself. The veteran point guard also surpassed Robert Parish as the 29th all-time scorer in the league, with 23,335 points.

Westbrook’s hustle mentality is no secret, an all-time leader in triple-doubles, the 6ft 3′ guard leaves everything on the floor. The latest example of this is him losing a shoe during a possession but continuing to play for close to a minute.

NBA Twitter had some interesting reactions to Russ’ intense determination amid the chaotic situation of his losing a shoe.

NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook playing with one shoe.

There is no denying Mr. Triple-Double embodies the hustle mentality to perfection, irrespective of how many points he scores or turnovers he has.

Russ lost his shoe mid-game but didn’t stop playing 😳 pic.twitter.com/DPaDMO91w0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2022

Russell Westbrook missed a layup, lost a shoe, complained to the refs and he still doesn’t have his shoe. And that’s the Lakers in 2022-23. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) October 29, 2022

Russell Westbrook is trying anything these days… even playing with one shoe 😅 pic.twitter.com/z2ICw05tCy — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 29, 2022

Russell Westbrook just played 3 possessions without a shoe on for the Lakers 😂 they’re a mess — Laine Gebhardt (@bikelaine) October 29, 2022

My man is trying anything at this point. — Immortal (@thebringerx) October 29, 2022

Best the lakers have played all year is when westbrook loses his shoe 💀 — Zion HoneyBun (@ZionHoneyBun) October 29, 2022

+/- with 1 shoe on? Best in the NBA — Ceez Up (@SeanMFYB) October 29, 2022

Russell Westbrook comes off the bench.

The day finally arrived, with the above development being in the making for more than a year. Much to his dislike, Westbrook would head the second unit off the bench. Nonetheless, the former MVP hadn’t looked any better in the purple and gold uniform.

Russell Westbrook coming off the bench pic.twitter.com/XFq3KWumbp — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 29, 2022

Though this might seem like a huge dent on his ego, Westbrook could use this as an opportunity to prove to the world. At the same time, this could also help increase his trade value, assuming this is his last season with the Lakers.

