"Russell Westbrook lost his shoe mid-game but didn't stop playing": NBA Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Reactions

Arjun Julka
|Sat Oct 29 2022

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook loses one of his shoes mid-game but continues to play for close to a minute.

Lakers Nation was delighted upon hearing the news of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, something in the making for a long time. Unable to find his footing on the roster, the former MVP has struggled mightily playing for his hometown franchise of LA.

Coming off the bench, Westbrook was ready to go, with the two-time scoring champion having 10-points and 5-rebounds in the first half itself. The veteran point guard also surpassed Robert Parish as the 29th all-time scorer in the league, with 23,335 points.

Westbrook’s hustle mentality is no secret, an all-time leader in triple-doubles, the 6ft 3′ guard leaves everything on the floor. The latest example of this is him losing a shoe during a possession but continuing to play for close to a minute.

NBA Twitter had some interesting reactions to Russ’ intense determination amid the chaotic situation of his losing a shoe.

NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook playing with one shoe.

There is no denying Mr. Triple-Double embodies the hustle mentality to perfection, irrespective of how many points he scores or turnovers he has.

Russell Westbrook comes off the bench.

The day finally arrived, with the above development being in the making for more than a year. Much to his dislike, Westbrook would head the second unit off the bench. Nonetheless, the former MVP hadn’t looked any better in the purple and gold uniform.

Though this might seem like a huge dent on his ego, Westbrook could use this as an opportunity to prove to the world. At the same time, this could also help increase his trade value, assuming this is his last season with the Lakers.

Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka is a NBA author at The SportsRush. Basketball isn’t just a sport for this 26-year-old, who hails from Mumbai. He began watching the sport after stumbling upon a court in his society, helping him identify an undiscovered passion for the game of hoops. Now an ardent fan, Arjun supports Stephen Curry and the Warriors but also enjoys watching Giannis Antetokounmpo own the paint. When it comes to the GOAT debate, the TSR author feels LeBron James is yet to receive a lot of his due but cannot deny marveling at Michael Jordan’s resume.

