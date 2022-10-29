Juan Toscano-Anderson Who Played Alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson Ranks Russell Westbrook Among Top 5/3 Teammates

Newly signed Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson heaps praises of teammate Russell Westbrook amid the high scrutiny surrounding Mr. Triple-Double.

The LA Lakers may be facing their worst crisis since the franchise’s inception. Currently holding an 0-4 record, debutant Darvin Ham is yet to register his first official win as head coach. Unfortunately, things only look to get worse before they start becoming better for the purple and gold.

Ranked 30th in offense and 3-point shooting, respectively, defense seems to be the only thing working for the Lakers. Point guard Russell Westbrook continues to be the poster boy for the criticism and hate surrounding the team, bearing most of the brunt.

On the receiving end of an avalanche of hate, Westbrook has found support from teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson, who has nothing but praise for the former MVP. Considering Brodie’s media tags of being unplayable as a teammate and a ball hog, JTA’s words provide a breath of fresh air.

Toscano-Anderson began his career with the Golden State Warriors, known to have one of the best cultures in American sports. The 29-year-old has played alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Juan Toscano-Anderson offers high praise for Russell Westbrook, both as a player and individually.

JTA, who signed with the Lakers this season, is averaging 16.5 MPG in the 4-games played. The former champion can not only shoot the ball but can also pass and defend. Known to embody a hustle mentality into his game, Toscano-Anderson could find reliability with Westbrook.

Having played alongside the likes of Curry, Thompson, and Green, JTA had Russ as one of his top 5/3 teammates, saying the following about him.

“Russ is probably in my top five, top three teammates I’ve ever had. He’s an amazing teammate and an amazing person.” – Juan Toscano-Anderson pic.twitter.com/XINDFRaHcs — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 28, 2022

Toscano-Anderson’s words are a welcome amid a Westbrook hate storm. According to multiple reports and speculations, the two-time scoring champion should be coming off the bench soon. Thus it will be interesting to see JTA and Brodie run the second unit.

The camaraderie between Russell Westbrook and Juan Toscano-Anderson could turn the narrative for the Lakers.

Considering both run the second unit of the Lakers, Russ and JTA could infuse a lot of energy and hustle into the bench, making things easier for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook should be willing to alter his game if he wishes to sustain in the league for longer. The nine-time All-Star holds the key to turning it around for himself.

