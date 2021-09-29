“Russell Westbrook mocked a move to the Clippers with a ‘Hell no!'”: Wizards GM Tommy Shepard reveals new details on the Brodie’s team-up with LeBron James and the Lakers

Washington Wizards General Manager Tommy Shepard sets the record straight on how Russell Westbrook was throughout the trade process

Russell Westbrook is often regarded as one of the meaner athletes in the NBA. After all, the man makes more sneers and stink faces more than the naughtiest prisoner in jail.

The former OKC man has even had countless beefs with those in the NBA, and even with a few not in the league at all (Shoutout to Rajon Rondo’s brother). But, despite all this, the facts of the matter might have been a bit skewed past what many realize it to be.

The Brodie is just a very emotionally driven player. And while that manifests in more aggressive ways on the court, it seems the Washington Wizards have seen the good side of it as well.

Washington Wizards GM Tommy Shepard was recently asked about how the Russell Westbrook trade went. And let’s just say, what he said raised more than just a few eyebrows.

Also Read: Reporter schools the Lakers’ veteran who tried to dodge the question on his vaccination status citing the HIPAA Law

“Russell Westbrook was happy being here”: Tommy Shepard admits his former player never demanded a trade

During the weeks leading up to the Russell Westbrook move to the Lakers, many believed there may have been a falling out between the player and the Wizards. However, in a recent interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller, Tommy Shepard denied it completely. Here is what the GM had to say on the matter.

“I really have to make sure the record is straight on that,” Sheppard said in an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller. “Russell actually never asked to move on. He just said, ‘If I can get to the Lakers, that’d be something I would love to do. If not, I’ll be back here.’ I said, ‘What about the Clippers?’ He said, ‘Hell no.’ So Russell was happy being here and we were very grateful for him being here.”

In an age where stars like James Harden and Ben Simmons have done immoral, and sometimes even cruel things to get their move out, it is refreshing to see a star that refuses to act that way. And on the other hand, it is also really good to see a franchise actually listen to their star player and follow through on their wishes.

An all-around ideal break-up we’d say.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as Rajon Rondo hilariously sheds some tears upon hearing Anthony Davis and LBJ missed him last season