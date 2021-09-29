“LeBron James is laughing from the sidelines”: NBA Twitter reacts as Rajon Rondo hilariously sheds some tears upon hearing Anthony Davis and LBJ missed him last season

Lakers’ veteran Rajon Rondo sheds some fake tears when a reporter tells him LeBron James and Anthony Davis admittedly missed him last season

The Los Angeles Lakers are back together, and they look excited about the new season. On the Lakers’ media day, there was a lot of excitement and energy, which is great news for all the fans of the Purple and Gold. The Lakers and their veteran core is prepared for a long season to come.

During media day, there were quite a few great shots, but nothing beats this one clip.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Rajon Rondo all play for the same team. Let that sink in. HALL OF FAMERS 🙏pic.twitter.com/jrMKZHd0d4 — Lake Show (@LakeShowFamily) September 28, 2021

The sheer amount of talent and experience in that one group is going to make life tough for all other teams. The Lakers are looking to bounce back from their mediocre season last time around.

Rajon Rondo hilariously fake cries when a reporter tells him AD and LBJ missed him

Rajon Rondo is about to start his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. The first time around, he won one championship, before he left for the Atlanta Hawks. Rondo was a key piece in the 2020 Bubble Championship squad. The Lakers had hoped that Dennis Schroder might be able to fill the hole left behind by Rondo, but they were wrong.

Earlier, Rondo had admitted that his relationship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis made it easier for him to come back to the Lakers. However, on media day, when a reporter told Rondo that the two stars had admitted to missing him, Rajon tried to act emotional and shed a few tears.

Awesome reaction today from Rajon Rondo when he heard LeBron and AD missed him last season ☺️pic.twitter.com/6rwVlRvd8t — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) September 28, 2021

NBA Twitter found the same very amusing.

I can imagine LeBron laughing at the sidelines lmao — PHBoi (@R_dison26) September 29, 2021

Rondo is so underrated at how funny he is 🤣 dude got comedic touch in his blood — yours truly (@ripallmyhaters) September 29, 2021

Rondo is meant to be a Laker — SFG🚀 (@LeWestBrow) September 28, 2021

It’s all fun and games right now, but the Lakers would certainly benefit from having Rondo’s experience back. Last season wasn’t their best, and this season they went all-in to win, and would like to achieve the same.