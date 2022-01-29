Basketball

“Russell Westbrook played his best game in the Lakers uniform”: Magic Johnson’s consolation for the Lakers point guard after a last possession loss to the Hornets

"Russell Westbrook played his best game in the Lakers uniform": Magic Johnson's consolation for the Lakers point guard after a last possession loss to the Hornets
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"The smartest players I've played against is by far LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul, and who's creeping up into that category is Ja Morant": Draymond Green reveals the best basketball minds in the NBA
Next Article
TSM vs Knights: Knights defeats TSM FTX in the Upper round 16 to qualify for the Stage 1 open quarterfinal
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook played his best game in the Lakers uniform": Magic Johnson's consolation for the Lakers point guard after a last possession loss to the Hornets
“Russell Westbrook played his best game in the Lakers uniform”: Magic Johnson’s consolation for the Lakers point guard after a last possession loss to the Hornets

A shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers could’ve pulled off a magnificent win had Russell Westbrook shot…