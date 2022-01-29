“Ja Morant really got named as an All-Star and went on to broke a franchise record!”: NBA Twitter lauds the youngster for recording the first 30-point triple-double in Grizzlies history

Recording 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Grizzlies win over the Jaz, Ja Morant records the highest-scoring triple-double in franchise history.
After going on a four-game road trip, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Utah Jazz for the first out of their two-game homestand. Coming off a win against the Spurs, it was Ja Morant and co., who were the favorites to win the bout against an ailing and out-of-form Jazz squad.
As expected, it was Morant who powered the team to a huge 119-109 victory. The 2020 ROTY managed to score his fifth straight 30-point game, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists. With his 30-point triple-double, the first-time All-Star just recorded the highest-scoring triple-double in franchise history.
Tonight, @JaMorant recorded the highest-scoring triple-double in @memgrizz history in a 119-109 win over the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/mtzlwrCYUF
— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 29, 2022
NBA Twitter reacts as Ja Morant records a one-of-a-kind triple-double in Grizzlies history
As soon as Ja’s stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with all sorts of reactions.
ALL-STAR TRIPLE DOUBLE 🥷@JaMorant | #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/buo3q9dA2w
— Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) January 29, 2022
already the best grizzles pg in franchise history
— 🥷🏾 (@itsjustTaj_) January 29, 2022
12 is going to own every Grizz record, including Assist, Reb, and points. pic.twitter.com/R3hynQkTe1
— Big Rain Drops (@LargeRainDrops) January 29, 2022
ALL-STAR STARTER JA ⭐️ https://t.co/BOLJ5ymcnk
— Hot Potato (@HotPotatoVBE) January 29, 2022
Over the past 5 games, Morant has been putting up 35.4 ppg, 8.8 apg, 8.4 RPG, and 1.2 spg. The only other player, under 22 years of age, to have a 5-game span averaging 35/8/8/1 is LeBron James.
The only players age 22 or younger to ever have a 5 game span averaging 35/8/8/1 are Ja and LeBron James pic.twitter.com/FAaWIAJePU
— Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) January 29, 2022
Averaging an incredible 25.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7 assists per game, Morant was certainly well-deserving of his first All-Star selection. A few weeks from now, the 6-foot-3 slasher will be suiting up and starting in Cleveland for the auspicious event.