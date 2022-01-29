“Ja Morant really got named as an All-Star and went on to broke a franchise record!”: NBA Twitter lauds the youngster for recording the first 30-point triple-double in Grizzlies history

Recording 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Grizzlies win over the Jaz, Ja Morant records the highest-scoring triple-double in franchise history.

After going on a four-game road trip, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Utah Jazz for the first out of their two-game homestand. Coming off a win against the Spurs, it was Ja Morant and co., who were the favorites to win the bout against an ailing and out-of-form Jazz squad.

As expected, it was Morant who powered the team to a huge 119-109 victory. The 2020 ROTY managed to score his fifth straight 30-point game, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists. With his 30-point triple-double, the first-time All-Star just recorded the highest-scoring triple-double in franchise history.

30 points

10 rebounds

10 assists Tonight, @JaMorant recorded the highest-scoring triple-double in @memgrizz history in a 119-109 win over the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/mtzlwrCYUF — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 29, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Ja Morant records a one-of-a-kind triple-double in Grizzlies history

As soon as Ja’s stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with all sorts of reactions.

already the best grizzles pg in franchise history — 🥷🏾 (@itsjustTaj_) January 29, 2022

12 is going to own every Grizz record, including Assist, Reb, and points. pic.twitter.com/R3hynQkTe1 — Big Rain Drops (@LargeRainDrops) January 29, 2022

Over the past 5 games, Morant has been putting up 35.4 ppg, 8.8 apg, 8.4 RPG, and 1.2 spg. The only other player, under 22 years of age, to have a 5-game span averaging 35/8/8/1 is LeBron James.

Ja Morant’s last 5 games: 35.4 ppg

8.8 apg

8.4 rpg

1.2 spg The only players age 22 or younger to ever have a 5 game span averaging 35/8/8/1 are Ja and LeBron James pic.twitter.com/FAaWIAJePU — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) January 29, 2022

Averaging an incredible 25.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7 assists per game, Morant was certainly well-deserving of his first All-Star selection. A few weeks from now, the 6-foot-3 slasher will be suiting up and starting in Cleveland for the auspicious event.