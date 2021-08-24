“Russell Westbrook plays mean, just like I did”: When Kobe Bryant spoke about the 2017 NBA MVP and new Lakers signing as a torchbearer of the Mamba Mentality

The late Kobe Bryant told sportscaster Ahmed Rashad that Russell Westbrook approaches the game quite similarly to his own style.

Recently, the LA Lakers acquired former MVP Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade. Thus joining forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers had to part with a lot of their pieces to acquire the former scoring champion.

Westbrook is one of the most athletic point guards to play in the league a walking highlight reel. The 32-year old is known to be one of the most hardworking players in the league, who puts in the work day-in and night.

The former OKC star recently surpassed Oscar Robertson, becoming the all-time leader in triple-doubles with a career total of 182 triple-doubles. Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in the last 3 of his 4 seasons.

The superstar is a perfect fit for the Lakers roaster going into the 2021-22 season. Westbrook’s ability to play hard every night would definitely ease some load off the 36-year old LeBron James’ shoulders.

During an interview with Kobe Bryant, when asked about which player shows the same fire and aggressiveness in today’s game as he did, Bryant answered the question by saying, Russell Westbrook.

Kobe Bryant feels Russell Westbrook plays with the same aggression he did

In an interview with Ahmed Rashad, Bryant spoke about how Westbrook is one of the toughest players in the league. The hustle that Bordie displays on the hardwood is one of a kind.

“Westbrook plays mean. He plays mean like I did.” – Kobe pic.twitter.com/7brZpbSbxK — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) August 23, 2021

During the recent Lakers introductory press conference, Westbrook spoke about how playing for his hometown LA is something he dreamt of and even discussed with Kobe.

“Things that we talked about, me and him, just the potential of me being able to be a Laker and understanding what that entails. It’s just crazy to think about and that’ll be with me every time I put that Lakers jersey on.”

The 9x All-Star considers the Lakers legend as a friend, a brother, a mentor, a teacher who always believed in him.

Westbrook is certainly aware of the fact that he has to imbibe the mamba mentality as he embarks on his new journey at the Staples Center. Winning his first NBA championship as a Laker will be a dream come true for the superstar.