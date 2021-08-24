“James Harden has been robbed of at least 3 MVPs”: Nets superstar’s trainer believes ‘the Beard’ was more deserving of MVP when compared to the likes of Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook

Nets superstar’s trainer, Justin Allen, claims that James Harden deserved to win at least 2 more MVPs along with the 2018 one he snagged.

James Harden getting traded to the Houston Rockets after his Oklahoma City Thunder lost in 5 to the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals is one of the best things that could’ve happened to ‘the Beard’. Sure, Harden would never win a championship in the near decade he stayed with the Rockets but at the very least, he became his fully actualized self in terms of superstardom.

James Harden is the 3rd leading scorer of the 2010s with 18,627 points scored, and ranks behind only LeBron James and Kevin Durant. It’s quite obvious that Harden was meant to be a score first guard but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s a capable defender, an incredible passer, and an underrated rebounder.

Also read: “I’m closest to Kyrie Irving amongst my mentees”: Kobe Bryant on the relationship he shards with the Nets star

Like Zach Lowe once said, “Harden is a walking Playoff birth,” which means that having him on your team, no matter the pieces that surround, results in a top 8 seed in either conference, given what the All-NBA talent has shown us over these past 12 years, this isn’t far off from what he’s capable of doing.

James Harden deserved 3 MVPs, according to his trainer.

James Harden makes regular appearances at the All-Star Game and on All-NBA first teams and so it’s not as though that he isn’t recognized for his talent. He even won the 2018 MVP over the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant. However, according to Justin Allen, James’s trainer, merely one MVP is not sufficient to do the Nets star justice.

“I think he’s been robbed in about three of them. I think he should be a three or even four time MVP for sure,” said Allen. Now, it’s not crazy for a superstar’s trainer to come out in support of his client and frankly speaking, this isn’t an outlandish take by any means.

Also read: ‘Michael Jordan Gotta Realize He’s Not Seven-Foot so He’s Not Gonna Carry a Team’: When Walt Frazier Had One Of The Worst Takes As Bulls Legend Proved Him Wrong With Six Titles

James Harden had a real case for being the 2017 and the 2015 MVP and was snubbed from winning it due to storylines concerning Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook. Nevertheless, when it comes to a team needing a guy who can drop 28 and 11 on any given night while also suiting up for 78 games in the season, ‘the Beard’ is your guy.