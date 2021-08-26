“Russell Westbrook should have won MVP over Nikola Jokic!”: NBA Legend Oscar Robertson makes a shocking take about the new age Mr. Triple-Double

NBA legend and former Mr. Triple Double Oscar Robertson believes Russell Westbrook should have won MVP over Nikola Jokic this past season

Russell Westbrook has been in a hailstorm of controversy for some time now, during this offseason.

Most, if not all of it, has come from his recent move to the Lakers. His fit, or lack thereof according to some people, is what has brought so much criticism his way during the offseason.

However, almost like he wanted to be a ray of light for the Brodie, Oscar Robertson has come up with a hot take in some serious support of the former Wizards star.

What did he say, and why did he say it, you ask? Well, let’s get into it.

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins sends out a bold warning to the rest of the NBA about the Lakers star’s upcoming bounce-back season

Oscar Robertson announces he believes Russell Westbrook was a more worthy candidate to win MVP last season

Okay, thinking back, perhaps you already knew what he said after reading the title.

The why, though? Well, here is what the NBA legend said about Russell Westbrook. On an episode of The Players’ Tribune’s Knuckleheads’.

“They didn’t notice, they didn’t think it was such a big deal…I think that’s totally unfair. I think he should have won it (MVP award) again.”

Oscar Robertson says Russell Westbrook should have won MVP last season after averaging a triple-double “I think that’s totally unfair. I think he should have won it again.” (Via Knuckleheads Podcast) pic.twitter.com/pjpwtTvxJx — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 25, 2021

For those that don’t know what he’s talking about, Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record with his 182nd career triple-double. This record had stood for a whopping 47 years. So yes, it was a very big deal.

But, did Russ really deserve to win MVP over Nikola Jokic, who managed a Murray-less Nuggets time incredibly well during the regular season? We’re not so sure. But, we also hardly think that’s something he cares about right now.

The former OKC man wants a championship so bad, he can probably already taste it. But will he win one with the Lakers next season? Or will the franchise’s experiment blow up in their faces?

Only time will tell.

Also Read: Damian Lillard reveals why he wouldn’t suit up for the Purple and Gold, for at least this season