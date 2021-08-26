“Who can stop LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the postseason?!”: Kendrick Perkins sends out a bold warning to the rest of the NBA about the Lakers star’s upcoming bounce-back season

Kendrick Perkins makes an eye-brow raising hot take about Lakers star Anthony Davis ahead of next season

After being intensely hyped up for the last two seasons, Anthony Davis has now started to fly under the radar. And it’s not even because of something he did.

Sure, at times, the man was a bit too trigger-happy from the perimeter, bailing defenses out instead of pounding the ball inside. But, the biggest reason why people have started to look the other way now, is partly because of the Lakers’ exit in the first round, and partly because of how injury-prone Davis really is.

The quality of the Brow is suddenly being forgotten by most of the NBA community. But not Kendrick Perkins, no sir!

The former player recently made an appearance on the ‘Road Trippin’’ podcast, where he was asked about Anthony Davis. And in response, Perk had perhaps the boldest take ever taken about the Lakers star.

Kendrick Perkins believes there is no player in the NBA that can stop Lakers star Anthony Davis in the postseason

Yep, he really said it.

To be fair to him, this take may seem like a bold one, but it isn’t blasphemous by any stretch of the imagination. Still, we need more details. And all those details that Big Perk exclaimed are waiting for you in the clip in the tweet below.

Can somebody tell me who’s going stop Anthony Davis in the postseason? I’ll wait. Carry on… https://t.co/CVmVGZWaQm — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 24, 2021

“We keep talking about how much firepower, the spacing, and all that. But who in the hell is going to stop Anthony Davis? Please, somebody, tell me that. … He doesn’t say a lot, you know. But one thing I’m going to remind you all of is that he’s not feeling this Giannis-related criticism. So I’m thinking, me personally, that Anthony Davis is going to come back next year on a whole another mission.”

When he is hitting, the Brow is absolutely one of the best players in the NBA. People forget, but he was even in the conversation to be in the top 5 current players not so long ago.

With LeBron James and Russell Westbrook there to maximize his ability through their passing, we could really see a bounce-back year from this Lakers star next season.

We for one aren’t going to be betting against it.

