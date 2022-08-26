Russell Westbrook vibes on IG after Lebron James and Patrick Beverley Tweet ‘he’ll go off next season’

As Patrick Beverley comes to LA there is a lot of noise about things speeding up for a Russell Westbrook move, but Brodie doesn’t care.

The Los Angeles Lakers finally did something positive and landed Patrick Beverley in a trade with Utah Jazz and let go of their young guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

With that, the Lakers are now left with just LeBron James and Anthony Davis from their championship squad of just 2-years ago. Not only does it show their desperation to hold on to The King who is in his final few years, but it also shows their desire to win it all.

Although all their moves since landing James in 2018 had been haunting them, this one doesn’t look as bad because it makes them considerably good on defence which was their major concern last season.

Pelinka: “We are thrilled to add Patrick Beverley’s toughness and competitive spirit to our team. We’re confident that Patrick’s ‘3-and-D’ style will fit in nicely with the other pieces of our roster and align perfectly with Coach Ham’s philosophy of hard work and smart play.” https://t.co/cYkE5cYkcB — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 25, 2022

But adding Pat Bev means making Russell Westbrook angry, as the duo has a history of several back and forths in the past couple of years. And yet, Brodie looks all chill when the confirmed news came out on Thursday.

Russell Westbrook goes off on IG after LeBron James and Patrick Beverley’s prophecies about him “going off” in the upcoming season

While everyone is contemplating where LA would go from here after landing Beverly while still having Westbrook on the roster, the 9x All-Star seemed unbothered about it and posted this on his Instagram as James and Beverley Tweeted about him going off.

Although Lakers’ new head coach Darwin Ham had lots of good stuff to say about the former OKC Thunder point guard a few days back and LeBron seems to be excited for him to “go off” this season, we can smell what’s coming for Russ.

Indiana Pacers might be a possible destination for the 2017 MVP as the Purple and Gold are reportedly patching him up two first picks and asking for shooting guard Buddy Hield and big man Miles Turner for him.

But the chances of landing even one of them while handing off Brodie’s $47 million salary even to a team as desperate for wins as Indi looks very thin.

If they don’t find a team as soon as possible, the 2020 champs might only be left with the option of buying him out like the Rockets recently did with John Wall.