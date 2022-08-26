Basketball

340 lbs Shaquille O’Neal was dangerously pushed into a Christmas tree by $20 million fellow TNT analyst

340 lbs Shaquille O’Neal was dangerously pushed into a Christmas tree by $20 million fellow TNT analyst
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"One of the best chats I had with Liam": Bhanuka Rajapaksa recalls Liam Livingstone's advice during IPL 2022 stint at Punjab Kings
Next Article
"As for Virat, we have to see": Indian selection committee member unsure about Virat Kohli's place in ICC T20 World Cup
NBA Latest Post
340 lbs Shaquille O’Neal was dangerously pushed into a Christmas tree by $20 million fellow TNT analyst
340 lbs Shaquille O’Neal was dangerously pushed into a Christmas tree by $20 million fellow TNT analyst

Back in 2014, Kenny Smith ended up pushing Shaquille O’Neal into a Christmas tree and…